WARSAW – James Kenan coach Cam Pridgen says he’s not against manufacturing runs.
He’s bunting the ball.
He’s moving base runners.
Because with this and a bit more offense the Tigers will be able to not only hang with the big boys, but beat them.
Two close losses (2-1, 5-0) to unbeaten East Duplin last week proved the Tigers are knocking on the door. Pridgen would like them to open it with their bats.
“We’re hitting the ball a little better than last year, but our problem is still scoring enough runs against good teams,” Pridgen said.
JK is 6-3 overall and 2-2 in East Central 2A Conference, played the defending conference champ differently than it has in the past few seasons.
“In the first game, we had a chance to in a close game, and in the second game it’s 1-0 going into the fourth and we make five errors or miscues that led to five runs,” Pridgen said.
“Our defense has to make routine plays. This year our defense has been good and our pitching better. We’re also making fewer mistakes, team-wise.”
The Tigers have four hitters who are hammering away at the opposition.
Andrew Pender (.281) leads the team in RBI (nine) and has the biggest power stick, launching three doubles and a homer.
“All his numbers would be higher with any luck because he’s hit a whole lot of balls hard and right at people,” Pridgen said.
Mason Brown (.462), Will Sutton (.391) and Hayden McGee (.296) have likewise had hot bats.
“Mason’s a tough out and hits it hard,” Pridgen said. “Will’s shown he is a contact hitter and almost always puts the ball in play.”
The pitching staff of Clay Pridgen, the staff ace, and McGee, Sutton and Brown have an ERA of 1.78, with 77 strikeouts and 30 walks.
“James Kenan’s a good team and I really expect them to upset people in our conference,” East Duplin coach Brandon Thigpen said. “I’ll be the first to put out the alert.
“They have a chance to win every game with Pridgen on the mound. They’ve got a good group of talent over there.”
Pridgen is the coaches second son, a right-hander who is 3-1 with 37 punch-outs, 13 walks and an ERA of 1.07 in a team-high 21.2 innings.
McGee, who has thrown the second-most innings (15.1), Brown and Sutton each have a mound win as JK seeks its first winning season since going 13-10 in 2017. The previous winning season before that was in 2011 when the Tigers carved out a 12-11 mark.
That seems quite attainable at this point of the season.