WARSAW – Seniors Andrew Pender and Clay Pridgen, along with a group of seven juniors, are playing baseball this spring with a common pursuit: respect for James Kenan baseball.
Sitting 4-0 after a stellar start, the Tigers are chasing their third winning record since 2011.
James Kenan last made the state playoffs in 2017, going 13-10, behind Ken Avent III, Braxton Bland, Lee Sutton and Cole Pridgen.
The Tigers went 11-10 six years earlier as their lone winning campaigns in the past 13 years.
Let’s excuse the 2020 season, though, as JK went 3-2 before the COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the season, and changed the landscape of most sports.
JK followed with a 1-10 mark last season when schools were limited to playing 14 games during the regular season, which meant predominately conference games.
“Our pitching so far has been our biggest key,” said head coach Cam Pridgen, who coached many of the Tigers at lower levels, including his son Clay, No. 1 hurler on the staff.
“Clay’s got three different pitches he can throw for a strike and his control has gotten better,” said the coach.
Hayden McGee, likely second in the rotation, isn’t as overpowering as Pridgen, yet made strides last spring, despite not having the statistics to show it.
Will Sutton, the third arm on the Tigers’ staff, likewise had gains in the off-season.
Last summer, the threesome and hurler Mason Brown all played with a group of Duplin County players that placed third in the Dixie Youth Pre-Majors World Series in Sterlington, La. The team, coached by Lee Sutton and Stancil Bowles, a former East Duplin Panther and current member of Methodist University’s baseball team, captured a state title in Burgaw by sweeping to four wins.
Junior Slayden Smith is likewise a choice to to toe the rubber for the Tigers.
“Our pitchers can and need to throw strikes, be around the plate,” said the JK manager. “At this level you have to have good pitching and you can never have enough.”
McGee will catch when Pridgen is on the hill and Slayden Smith will put on a mask when McGee is pitching
Brown holds down first base, Andrew Pender second and Smith digs in at third. Pridgen and Sutton will rotate at shortstop.
Manny Bostic will move from catcher to the outfield, playing both center and right. Xzavier Boone holds down left field. Tyler Dixon and Ethan Beddingfield are other viable options in the outfield, according to Pridgen.
McGee was the best-hitting Tiger last spring, pounding out team highs in average (.333) and extra-base hits (five).
Expect Bostic (.258), Pridgen (.257), Brown (.242) and Pender (.243) – who paced last year’s squad in runs from his leadoff spot – are in line to have significantly better seasons.
The Tigers’ head coach is also thrilled about the return of the junior varsity players.
“We’re playing with 11 now, so I may have to move up a few later in the season,” Pridgen said. “We have about 20 who came out for the JV team, which kind of surprised me.”
Pridgen is optimistic the Tigers can turn the corner, although he knows JK will need more offense and solid pitching.
“We need to go from three or four runs, like we did last year, to at least four or five runs in this conference,” he said. “And you need a handful of pitchers who throw strikes and a defense that can make routine plays. Execution of routine things will keep us competitive in any ballgame we play.”
JK has gone 37-112 since 2012, which includes 2018 when the program ran out of talent and went 0-18. So getting a spot in the state playoff looms as a tall order.