TABOR CITY – James Kenan charged back from its first loss of the season with a devastating running attack and rolled South Columbus 55-19 last Friday night.
The Tigers (4-1) ran for 443 yards and scored on their first eight possessions in the first-ever meeting between the schools.
The Stallions (1-4) are rebuilding after two decades as a 2A East Region power, first under coach Joey Price (1997-2008).
The Tigers are well on the road back from a similar slump from 2016-20, and this showing helped salve the wounds of a 21-14 loss at county rival East Duplin the week before.
“Our biggest focus after the big rivalry loss was that we needed to rebound quickly,” said head coach Tim Grady last weekend.
“Randy Pugh [offensive coordinator] told the kids, ‘We don’t want East Duplin to beat us twice.’ That set the tone for the week.
“Then we stole that onside kick [on the opening kickoff] and never slowed down. We were totally bought in like we’ve been since last year, only it’s getting stronger all the time.”
Steamrolling
Senior Manny Bostic spearheaded the ground game again behind path-clearing blocking, dashing 125 yards on 10 carries and scoring three times, all in the first half, on runs of 6, 27 and 11 yards.
David Zeleya, one of two freshman backs who made an impact after being called up from the junior varsity for the game, had the most carries and the second-most yardage on the team. He got the ball a dozen times and netted 116 yards, including a scoring run of 10 yards in the fourth quarter.
The other freshman first-timer was Zamarion Smith, who scored on an 18-yard run and netted 27 yards on seven carries.
“Both those kids are very, very talented,” said Grady, “and they’re showing the level of speed we’ve been looking for.”
Their call-ups were prompted by minor injuries to junior Shykwon Williams and senior Xavier Boone, the varsity’s second- and third-leading rushers with 46 and 43 yards per game, respectively.
Manny Bostic is tops at 94.4 and 14.8 carry.
By the way, the JV is 4-0, with wins over Dixon, Eastern Wayne, East Duplin and South Columbus.
The other varsity Tiger touchdowns came on a 22-yard dash by Josh Mitchell, a seven-yard run by Hassan Kornegay and a 14-yard bang-and-go by big Marcus Baysden.
Baysden is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior two-way lineman whose greater versatility prompted Pugh to line him up in the backfield for two running plays.
Besides his TD, Baysden’s other run covered 31 yards, giving him 45 on two chances.
Onside upside
A few weeks ago, Kenan had success recovering five onside kickoffs when kicker Brayan Guardado was injured. He’s back and hit 7 of 8 extra points Friday, but an “onsider” worked again as an element of surprise to open the game.
The Tigers recovered it and drove 42 yards in six plays with quarterback Slayden Smith, running at tailback in the single wing, going over from two yards.
South Columbus’ three touchdowns came on impressive runs of 21, 54 and 76 yards. The first tied the score 7-7, the second got them within 28-14 and the third closed the scoring.
JK coaches selected J’vion Dudley as their Farm Bureau Athlete of the Week for more than his high-energy and dependable two-way play at outside linebacker and wingback.
Coach Grady said in part, “J’vion made some key blocks and always does his job at a high level.” He said another big thing was:
“One of his grandmothers died Friday, and he decided to show his respect for her and our team by making the long bus ride to play in the game.
“Amazing kid!”
Tigers vs. Tabor City
While this was the first game between the schools, James Kenan split two playoff games decades ago with Tabor City High, which was South Columbus’ predecessor before it opened in the mid 1990s.
In 1972, the Tigers won the ECC 2A title under coach Stan Bowles, but lost 33-0 in the first playoff round at home to Tabor City, coached by Jack Holley.
In 1984, JK was conference runnerup under coach Billy Byrd, but that earned them a spot in the experimental Division II playoffs for league runnerups. They won the first round at Perquimans 30-20, then came home and topped Tabor 21-6—minus Holley, who was then at Wallace-Rose Hill.
Those Division II brackets for runnerups ran from 1981-84, and their success helped pave the way for the NCHSAA including more than one team in each conference in the state championship brackets.
Before Kenan, ECC members North Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill participated in the Division II playoffs as runnerups.
The Rebels qualified in 1981 under coach Ken Avent Sr., won a road game at Murfreesboro 39-6 and lost at Camp Lejeune 30-8.
The Bulldogs and Rebels tied for first in the ECC in 1982, coach Jack Holley’s first year in Teachey, but WRH was relegated to the runnerup spot because it had lost to ND 21-0 at home. (The Rebs then lost to Hobbton 27-7.)
But The ’Dawgs breezed through both Division II rounds at home, beating Camden 38-0 and Tabor City 27-6—one of Holley’s former (and future) schools.
