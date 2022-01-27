WARSAW – Rivalry week will go a long way in determining the playoff status of the James Kenan girls basketball team.
The Tigers, 4-8 overall and 3-4 in the East Central Conference, will face its two 2A Duplin County rivals, with a match-up against South Lenoir sandwiched in between.
“It’s going to be a big week, with very important back-to-back-to-back games against two county rivals and a very tough South Lenoir team – which has the feel of a new budding rivalry,” said James Kenan coach Kenny Williams. “It’s not ideal scheduling, but it is what it is. We just need to take one game at a time and focus on the details.”
The Tigers host Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday and travel to Beulaville the following day to face an East Duplin team they beat 47-42 on Jan. 7 in Warsaw. WRH got its first win of the season last Friday by beating the Panthers.
Another team will be seeking revenge on Friday when South Lenoir visits the Tigers.
James Kenan slipped past the Blue Devils 30-29 last Tuesday in Deep Run, and a winter snow storm moved the Tigers’ game with the Panthers to this week.
“Overall, I didn’t think we played very well and was worried about it being a dead atmosphere in there,” said Williams about the ECC win. “And it was. I feel like that led to a slow, physical game and a lot of contact was allowed both ways.
The Devils jumped to an early leads of 8-3 and 12-5, but a 12-6 push in the second quarter cut the deficit to just one point by halftime – 18-17.
JK nursed a lead that was as much as seven points during the third quarter and staved off a later SL rally.
“Although we didn’t execute as well as I would have liked, I was proud that we hung in there and made just enough plays to get out of there with the win,” Williams said. “Road conference wins are always big, so you take them any way you can get them.”
Senior guards Nora Williams and Emma Avent led the charge, getting big baskets in clutch situations.
Williams had a double-double, leading all players in both points with 14 and rebounds with 11.
Avent had nine points and seven rebounds.
Williams and Avent had four steals apiece.
“Nora and Emma both made big plays when we needed them and kept our heads above water,” said Williams of the play of his daughter and of the Tigers’ point guard.
Other key contributions came from Ron’Nyia Joyner (five points) and Rachel Blanchard and Lillie Kornegay, who combined for 10 boards and solid defense, according to Williams.
Gracie Howard paced the Blue Devils with eight, and Katherine Thompson and Rebekah Howard each tossed in six.
The Tigers also had to hold off a hard-charging Panther team during that win, as Mayka Kornegay led a comeback that got East Duplin in position to challenge James Kenan.
On paper, James Kenan looks like a favorite over Wallace-Rose Hill. But those kind of statements are often meaningless in hoop rivalries in Duplin County.