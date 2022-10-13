TEACHEY – James Kenan has not lost a soccer match this season.
Yet that hardly means the Tigers have not been tested.
One of their few challenges en route to a 15-0-1 overall mark and 5-0 slate in the East Central 2A Conference, came last Monday from Wallace-Rose Hill (9-5-2, 4-2-1).
The difference in the 3-2 match was a penalty kick by Peter Omega with about five minutes left in regulation, as an overtime seemed almost inevitable.
“Both teams played extremely hard,” said James Kenan coach Mitchell Quinn. “We missed opportunities several times in front of the net where we just couldn’t get a good foot on the ball. I give lots of credit to Wallace, a very good team. They played hard and moved the ball well.”
WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz saw his team battle back from two deficits to tie the game, one that many felt wouldn’t be as close as it was.
“Yeah,” Diaz said. “People were saying 4-0, 5-0 or 6-0, and I’m not gonna lie, I was nervous going into the match. And it comes down to a late call in the box.
“We fought so hard and kept bouncing back. We had our chances on net and got great support from a big crowd.
“I felt our kids played big in a big game. We just didn’t win it.”
Diaz said the play of James Kenan’s Augustin brothers was key.
Maken Augustin made it 1-0, but Rovin Pacheco tied it up.
Maken struck again to put JK back on top, but Nelson Romero countered with a score to set up the thrilling finish.
“Maken and Makenley are phenomenal players you see once in a generation,” Diaz said. “They are play-makers that can make the difference and take over a game. I’m glad they are graduating.”
Both schools followed up the rivalry with 5-0 wins.
Tigers continue
to roll along
Two days later, JK’s Maken Augustin had a pair of scores, Berlin David another and Omega notched his second PK goal of the week during the Tigers’ 5-0 win over East Duplin.
A day after that, Maken Augustin had a hat trick and Kelvin Jimenez two goals in a 7-2 triumph over Trask in Warsaw. Berlin and Omar Covarrubias added scores.
It was Augustin’s 14th and 15th goals of the season, tied for third among Duplin County players.
Omega’s 18 goals are second only to North Duplin’s Antony Mejia’s 26.
JK appears to be closing in on its fourth consecutive ECC title, three of which it won outright, one of which it was co-champ with WRH.
Bulldogs bite back
Five players found the back of the net when WRH whipped a Southwest Onlsow (3-6-4, 1-3-2) team that is far better than its record shows.
Pacheco got his 15th of the fall to tie Augustine, while Romero banged in his 10th, which is eighth among Duplin teams.
Juan Soto, Junior Ayestas and Josvin Laniez likewise joined the party with scores as the Bulldogs recovered from a two-game losing streak. They lost to East Duplin before the setback with JK.
Yobed Castro, Romero and Pacheco added assists.
WRH was to face South Lenoir at home early this week and then North Lenoir on Wednesday. The Bulldogs plastered the Blue Devils (6-1) earlier in the season, and tied the Hawks 3-3.
Rebels scoring
enough goals
North Duplin is scoring enough goals this season behind a core of players.
But Antony Mejia is the leader of the pack.
Mejia, a junior, has an area-high 26 scores and hit for three last week, but it was only enough for the Rebels to go 1-1 during a pair of road matches.
He punched in a goal against Hobbton on Monday during a 4-3 loss, and two on Wednesday when ND knocked over Neuse Charter 5-3.
Geovanie Ayala registered his 13th and 14th scores against the Wildcats and Isaias Santos-Santander came up with 10 saves in the cage.
ND, which got two assists from Crismy Gonzalez-Vezquez, trailed 3-2 at halftime.
Mejia and Gonzalez-Vezquez both scored a pair against the Cougars in Smithfield and Ayala had three assists. Danny Velasquez-Lopez also connected for a score.
Gonzalez-Vezquez has 11 goals for the season and Velasquez-Lopez 12. Ayala has nine assists.
ND (9-5-1, 4-2) was to face Lakewood (3-10-1, 0-6) early this week and Union (3-8-1, 2-4) on Wednesday before a stretch run against Carolina Conference co-leaders Rosewood (12-2, 5-1) and Hobbton (9-5, 5-1).
