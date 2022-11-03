WARSAW – If both James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill win three games they will collide in the 2A playoffs.
While that’s possible, soccer fans have been treated to a pair of classics this season, both 3-2 matches, the latest coming last Wednesday in Warsaw that secured the Tigers’ unbeaten regular season.
Kevin Diaz gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead as WRH had the ball in front of goalie Mario Funez for the bulk of the first half.
“They controlled the match early,” said JK coach Mitchell Quinn. “They’re a great team and their defense is outstanding. But we kept playing, and I felt this was a good match to have before the start of the playoffs. It told our kids we can come back if we keep playing hard.”
But Maken Augustine tied it and two scores by Kelvin Jimenez gave JK a 3-1 lead.
WRH (13-6-2, 8-3-1 ECC) also continued to dig, despite the loss of top scoring forward Nelson Romero, who collided with Funez and had to leave the game.
“We played well and didn’t give up, but didn’t have the mental composure to stay with James Kenan,” said WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz. “They’re too strong. James Kenan was the better team. Our goalie (Andy Argueta) did a fantastic job, as he has all year and for the past four years. We just didn’t have enough. Hat’s off James Kenan.”
JK (20-0-1) earned the No. 2 seed in the 2A East Region playoffs. The Tigers beat No. 4 Clinton 3-2 earlier this season. Last week, the Dark Horses tied No. 1 Franklin Academy. JK opens against No. 31 Seaforth and will have home field until possibly the East final.
“We’ve got to keep doing what we’ve been doing and take one game at a time, not look ahead three or four games,” said Quinn, whose Tigers have won four straight ECC titles. “Playing Wallace and Clinton were our toughest tests this season, but it’s now a one-game season every time we play.”
Bulldogs have
tougher road
As the second team coming from the ECC, WRH picked up the No. 14 seed and hosts No. 15 St. Pauls (10-8-3), a team it lost to 1-0 in the first round last fall. The winner will likely face No. 3 Manteo (13-2-3) in the second round.
The Bulldogs got revenge over East Duplin earlier this week with a convincing 5-0 win on Senior Night in Teachey as Rovin Pacheco scored twice and fellow seniors Juan Soto and Romero also connected.
Junior Kyler Mateer likewise found the back of the net to avenge a 4-2 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sept. 28. Twelve seniors ended the regular season with a win.
“It was a big win after an ugly loss at their place,” Diaz said. “A great team win. We exploded and just started to take shot after shot. We lost a lot of goals last year and four or five key seniors from last year’s team and still finished second in the conference.”
ED, ND also
in big dance
East Duplin (8-10-2, 6-4-1) slipped into the tournament field despite losing its final two regular season games. The No. 29 Panthers travel to Clinton.
North Duplin (12-8-1, 6-4) fell to Rosewood 8-0 in the Carolina Conference tournament, and opens 1A playoff action against league foe Union, a school it has beaten twice this season. The winner will likely face No. 4 River Mill (Graham) in the second round.
CC champ Rosewood is the No. 1 seed.
VOLLEYBALL
Bulldogs go
down swinging
Wallace-Rose Hill’s season ended with a 3-1 loss to Whiteville in the second round of the 2A playoffs last week to end one of the most successful campaigns in school history.
And the Bulldogs went down swinging, winning the second game 25-10 to tie the match before dropping games at 25-19 and 25-14.
Seniors Bailey Gatton and Mary Hadden Braswell were once again stellar.
Gatton had eight kills and 14 digs, while Braswell connected for eight kills, two aces and dished out 16 assists as both played many areas of the court.
Analeise Rivenbark and Tiffany Corum added five kills and five blocks, respectively.
“We gave it all our through the first three sets, hung in there point for point,” said WRH coach Kevin Williams. “We kept pushing and gightingk but a few costly unforced errors did us in the third set. I called a timeout and our seniors dried their tears and responded by fighting for every point.
“That’s the character of this group. Mary and Bailey led again and Tiffany (Corum) also had a good night.”
WRH ended its season with a 17-5 mark.
