WARSAW — The James Kenan basketball team will enter the playoffs rested and with a share of a conference title.
The Tigers (10-2) sealed their end of the deal by thumping Spring Creek on Monday of last week, and then waited until late Thursday night, and then Sunday, to know where they stood in terms of the state playoffs.
When Walllace-Rose Hill beat Goldsboro in overtime Thursday, the East Central 2A Conference flag was divided between the two Duplin rivals.
A coin flip came up with a Tiger face up, giving JK the ECC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
The NCHSAA then drew seeds for the top 10 teams in each classification, and JK came up with the No. 6 seed.
They were to host No. 11 Trinity (9-5) on Tuesday.
The survivor takes on the winner of No. 3 Washington and No. 14 WRH today (Thursday).
JK and WRH split their two games this season, and unlike most seasons, having two Duplin schools play late in the year is overkill, this time it would mean so much more.
The Covid-19 pandemic limited schools to 14 regular-season games, and that meant no Duplin Holiday Classic during the Christmas season and no tie-settling contest for the conference’s top playoff entry.
Only 16 teams in the East were given playoff tickets.
“It was a totally random draw and No. 1 seeds were not even guaranteed a home game,” said JK coach Taylor Jones, whose first season in Warsaw produced a piece of hardware.
“We’re happy to be in and happy to be where we are and feel we’ve earned our spot,” Jones said.
Jones was slightly concerned his team had more than a week off before its playoff opener.
“We didn’t fare well during one break like this earlier this year, but I think the circumstances were different,” he said. “I think our kids grew because of that, too.”
Kavell Donaldson scored a career-high 39 points as the Tigers beat Spring Creek 87-29. Jones had coached the Gators the previous 12 years.
The senior sat out the final 10 minutes of the game. “He was unbelievable, again,” Jones said. “He’s really been efficient offensively and he always guards the other team’s best perimeter player.”
Donaldson upped his scoring mark to 21 points per game, and averages 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and three steals per night.
JK’s other big threat is Eric Smith, who also has statistics that are among the best in Duplin and the ECC.
Now both take the playoff challenge as leaders on an unselfish team.
“I feel strongly that big guys (post players) can win you games, but guards win you championships,” said Jones, who over achieved at SC before returning to his home county. He was a deadeye 3-point shooter at North Duplin in the early 2000s. “We’re blessed to have guards who can make plays.”
That must continue in a playoff field that has been chopped in half.
Jones said his Tigers will be ready.
“I think we have an identity after playing 12 games, although you’d like to see yourself after 20 to 23 games,” he said. “We’ve played different styles and the playoffs are about coming together and executing. Our conference prepared us well.”
Jones said JK will not be intimidated.
“Even the games we lost, these kids battled,” he said. Both games were one- or two-possession games.
“Our kids have stepped up all year and we’re extremely proud of them.”
Jones was scurrying about on Sunday for a scouting report on Trinity, which finished (9-5, 7-5) to earn the second seed out of the PAC 7 behind No. 4 Randleman.
The Bulldogs lost their first three games of the season, but rallied to avenge two of those losses (Providence Grove and Jordan-Matthews).
“We’re 10-2 for a reason, but we have to play like that in the playoffs,” Jones said. “We have to defend, we have to rebound and we have to answer with baskets. Teams at this level are going to score, even if you play great defense. We have to answer that by hitting shots.”-
