CLINTON – The three-time defending East Central 2A Conference boys soccer champs still have swagger.
Anyone doubting that did not see James Kenan rally from a 2-1 halftime deficit to whip homestanding Clinton 3-2 last Friday.
“Both teams played very hard and well,” said veteran James Kenan coach Mitchell Quinn. Hard fought, very intense, very exciting match.”
Mario Funez, Omar Covarrubias and Lincoln Meza scored for the Tigers (4-0-1), who have been playing without key players on the field due to injuries.
Those include striker Maken Augustine, Duplin Elite’s Mr. Soccer from 2021, and Vicente Guzman, both of whom were injured in the season opener on Aug. 15.
“Maken is still somewhat injured, playing him sparingly,” Quinn said. “He may play around 50-60 percent. I have been pleased with performance up to this point, although still plenty of room for improvement.”
JK whipped Spring Creek 4-0 as Augustine scored before his exit. Also scoring were Kelvin Jimenez, Levin Orellana and Robert Odones.
“Spring Creek is very good, moves the ball better than anyone I’ve seen so far,” Quinn said. “We played pretty well.”
The Tigers then tied Southern Wayne 3-3 in Warsaw as both Augustine and Guzman were on the bench.
“Southern Wayne has a couple of guys that really go after it. We played OK but you could tell we miss Maken and Vicente.”
On Tuesday last week, the Tigers got revenge on the Saints when both players returned for a 4-0 victory in Goldsboro.
Augustine knocked two into the back of the net, twin brother Makenley scored and so did Angel Velazquez.
“I was pleased with the performance, but not pleased with missed opportunities,” Quinn said.
JK travels to Richlands today (Thursday) for its final tuneup before starting ECC play with a trip to East Duplin on Sept. 12.
Rebels upend ’Cats
for first victory
There were not many people who saw this coming.
But it was no fluke as 1A North Duplin tripped 3A Richlands 4-3 last Monday in Onslow County.
The schools battled to a 3-3 deadlock after 45 minutes, and ND’s offense scored the lone second-half goal.
Antony Mejia scored twice and Crismy Gonzalez-Vazquez tallied a goal and an assist, while Danny Valasquez-Lopez also scored as ND (1-3-1) won its first game of the season. Erik Rosas and Isais Escorcia-Ruiz added assists.
Landon Diaz had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats.
Rebels’ goalie Isaias Santos-Santander collected 17 saves.
Four days later, ND showed spunk when it tied 2A South Lenoir 4-4 in Calypso, once again rallying from a 3-2 deficit at halftime.
Geovanie Ayala rocketed in two goals, Mejia had a goal and an assist and Gonzalez-Vazquez joined the party with a cage ringer.
The win soothed the pain of a 6-5 setback to the Blue Devils in Deep Run on Aug. 16.
Bulldogs drop first,
prep for road trips
Wallace-Rose Hill suffered its first loss of the season last week at Spring Creek. The Gators (4-2-1) impressed Bulldog coach Rodrigo Diaz during his 2-0 setback in Seven Springs.
“They are a tough team that is very fast, and we had a tough time playing on their field, which has super thick grass,” Diaz said. “We were down two but had four or five open shots. We just couldn’t put it in the back of the net.
“They definitely had a home field advantage and we didn’t defend well. They play blue collar, very much like James Kenan and East Duplin in that they fight to the end.”
WRH (3-1) stays on the road for matches this week against against Laney, Clinton and Trask.
ED wins battle
of the Wildccats
East Duplin junior Marvin Sanchez scored the lone goal of the match last Tuesday during a 1-0 win on the home pitch of Richlands.
The Wildcats had whipped the Panthers 4-2 in the opening match for both schools in Beulaville on Aug. 15.
The win inched the Panther to one game within the .500 mark at 2-3-1. ED tied Clinton and beat Raleigh Charter in its previous two matches.
The Panthers’ final non-conference tussle before facing James Kenan on Sept. 12 is a match today (Thursday) in Beulaville against White Oak (2-2-1).