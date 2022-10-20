MOREHEAD CITY – The Richlands football team had numerous opportunities through three quarters in its Coastal 3A Conference showdown with defending champ West Carteret last Friday.
But turnovers and missed opportunities caught up with the Wildcats during a 24-2 loss.
“We’ve shown amazing improvements, but I didn’t have them ready to play tonight,” Richlands coach Pat Byrd said. “It’s our job to get them to do their job, and if they don’t do their job on Friday night, it’s because we didn’t do our job on Monday through Thursday, so this is on me, not on these kids.”
While admirable, the coaching staff did not set foot on the playing surface and enough of the blame was on the Wildcats.
Yet the Patriots (5-3, 2-1) also opened doors wide enough for Richlands (4-3, 2-1) to take control in a game that featured defense. Both are chasing White Oak (6-1, 3-0). West Carteret lost to the Vikings 30-23 a week previous.
The Wildcats host White Oak on Friday.
Walters’ defensive
score the set tone
Neither team could mount an effective offense in the opening quarter as Richlands went three-and-out three times and West Carteret had possessions of three and five plays.
The game’s first break came when the Patriots lined up to punt on fourth-and-18 from their 14. Defensive tackle Zarion Walters, easily the best defender on the field all night, bullied his way through the line and blocked the punt.
The 6-foot-3, 242 pound senior was unable to retrieve the ball, which squirted out of the back of the end zone for a safety to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
Richlands then fumbled the ball away two snaps after the free kick to set up the Patriots at the Richlands 29.
The Wildcats forced a fourth-and-2 from the 21, but were flagged for offsides by the cadence of quarterback Jaylen Hewitt. Bryan Garner went over from the 5 three plays later to give West Carteret a 7-2 lead with 9:23 to play before halftime.
Lost opportunity
Richlands, which only ran for 32 yards the entire game, had its best drive after a kickoff return put the pigskin on Wildcats’ 40-yard line.
Isaiah Graham went up the middle for nine yard on first down and Damien Hill picked up the first down in Patriot territory.
Owen Simco’s 20-yard effort took the ball to the 27 and the West Carteret defense was back-pedaling.
But a fumble on the next play killed the drive and the temporary momentum.
Both schools had a three-and-out series with the Patriots taking possession with 4:53 left in the second quarter.
West Carteret’s best drive of the half followed as the Pats marched to the Richlands 6-yard line.
But Simco intercepted a Hewitt pass at the 3 on first-and-goal to all but erase a 26-yard toss to Adam Cummings (10-145) that put the WC into psition to punch it into the end zone.
Down 7-2 at halftime, it could have been worse for Richlands, but it might also have been 9-0 in favor of the Wildcats if not for their miscues.
More close calls
in the third quarter
West Carteret missed a great chance on its opening drive of the second half, which was aided by an offside penalty by Richlands on fourth-and-1 from the Wildcat 18. But on the next play Christian Diaz intercepted a Hewitt pass.
Keegan Callahan returned the favor later in the quarter when he picked off a Caleb Simco pass following a 14-yard punt that was nearly blocked by Walters.
Three possessions later, Cummings nabbed a sort pass over the middle and went 46 yards to make it 14-2 with 1:15 to play in the third.
Richlands, which could not run to the outside, then lost its grip and things spiraled downward until the final horn.
Evan Jones kicked a field goal early in the fourth and a Patriot sack on fourth and 7 from the Wildcat 38 was the final straw.
West Carteret added the final score with 3:34 to play in a game that for all intents and purposes was already decided.
