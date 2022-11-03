WALLACE – A gunshot was fired into the air Friday night behind the end zone at the scoreboard end of the Jack Holley Football Complex at Thell Overman Field.

No one was injured, but fans in the area started running away, down the field and toward the exits. The gunman apparently escaped through a nearby gate in the cinderblock wall.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com