WALLACE – A gunshot was fired into the air Friday night behind the end zone at the scoreboard end of the Jack Holley Football Complex at Thell Overman Field.
No one was injured, but fans in the area started running away, down the field and toward the exits. The gunman apparently escaped through a nearby gate in the cinderblock wall.
At the far end of the football field, Wallace-Rose Hill senior Larry Barber was lining up to attempt a 28-yard field goal – his first three-point attempt ever – that could tie James Kenan with 25.9 seconds left in the regulation 48 minutes.
Quickly, referees stopped play, and both teams’ full squads were hustled to their locker rooms.
Soon, an announcement came over the public address system that the game had been “cancelled,” and fans should leave the stadium.
Later, it was announced that play would resume Saturday at 9 a.m. with no fans.
What it was, was football
With disaster averted and safety restored – what it was, was football.
Then Larry Barber got up Saturday morning and kicked true on the 28-yard field goal – after Josh Love’s snap from center and Reid Page’s spot-on hold – tying James Kenan 31-31 and forcing overtime.
The Bulldogs won 38-31 when sophomore Irving Brown scored on a seven-yard right-end sprint, Barber kicked the extra point – and senior Xzavier Pearsall, who also ran for 202 yards, intercepted a third-down pass in the end zone to clinch it.
It was WRH’s 10th straight win over James Kenan, its 12th in their past 13, and ran the Bulldogs’ series lead to 45-28.
How’d ya sleep?
So the first post-game football question was: How’d ya sleep Friday night, Larry Barber?
“Not too much, maybe two, three hours,” he said Saturday afternoon. “You know, over-thinking, trying to lock in on fundamentals, my steps, timing. I just laid in bed thinking about it.
“I guess I felt OK when the time came.”
And he added, “I also made the tackle on their kickoff return, or I think he would’ve scored.”
The field goal wasn’t much longer than an extra point, and he’s 37-for-43 (.860) on those in this, his first year of football.
He’s a soccer striker and wing, and said, “I just kinda came out for football to spend time with friends. But it was his first three-point attempt in a game.
“Hey,” said sixth-year WRH coach Kevin Motsinger, “I told Larry before we left Friday night, if he made the field goal I’d love him, and if he missed it I’d still loved him.
“He came through like a champ.”
Victory time
So did the Bulldogs, who beat out Kenan for second place in the East Central 2A Conference behind East Duplin, which edged them both. (See WRH and JK playoff pairings in Notebook at the end of this story.)
Both coaches wondered about the logic of not resuming the game Friday night after the stadium had been cleared. They also reserved direct comment about the rest of it.
As it was, WRH coach Kevin Motsinger thought his team came back Saturday morning rejuvenated and focused.
But JK coach Tim Grady said the mood of his players Saturday morning as they gathered in their field house for the 25-minute ride to Wallace, “reminded me of two-a-day practices [in August]. As much as you want to get hyped up, sometimes there’s a limit.”
When play resumed on Saturday, WRH got the ball first in overtime, with rules giving each team turns from the foe’s 10-yard line with four downs each.
Pearsall had set up Barber’s field goal by running the ball on 11 of 12 plays on his team’s 54-yard drive to fourth-and-nine at JK’s 13-yard line.
Then Jacorey Boney lined up on the right and sprinted into motion to the left, and Brown took Pearsall’s handoff to the right.
Kenan’s perimeter defenders on that side bit just enough that Brown got outside and beat pursuit to the corner just inside the pylon.
Barber and friends clicked on the conversion, and it was the Tigers’ turn.
On third down, senior Xavier Boone took the direct snap and rolled wide right, lofting a pass on the move toward soph Kendrick Zeleya nearing the back sideline in the end zone.
But WRH’s Pearsall cut in front of the receiver and pilfered the pass.
Game over.
“Our season has been marred in a quagmire of injury, sickness and youth and having Xzavier back healthy finally allows us to take the chains off him and let him be the stud he is on offense and defense,” Motsinger said.
Nip and tuck
James Kenan put itself in a hole on the first snap of the game by losing a fumble at its 29, and WRH’s Brown burst through the right side for the final 17 yards.
JK fought back to tie after each WRH score until it was 21-21.
Boone tied it 7-7 when he broke a double handoff for a 70-yard scoring streak around the right side.
A punt exchange set up the ’Dawgs at the enemy 39-yard line, and they drove to Corbin Kerr’s two-yard smash. Back came Kenan on Manny Bostic’s 30-yard scoring pass to Shykwon Williams to male it 14-14.
Four plays later, Pearsall put WRH back in front with a 64-yard breakaway. But wait – then JK’s Williams turned left end and went 59 yards to re-tie it 21-21.
Then the Tigers broke the trade-off scoring. Williams stripped the ball from a Bulldog and recovered at the enemy 38, setting up an amazing field-goal try.
Kicking from the 28-yard line – same distance as Barber’s tying FG to bring OT for WRH – with the clock ticking toward 0:00, Brayan Guardado took his stance.
Boone, the holder, had to jump to his feet and reach high for the center snap – but somehow dropped down and set the ball on the tee. Guardado also somehow got the kick airborne over a diving Bulldog.
The ball sailed high and cleared the crossbar with little to spare – and the Tigers ran off the field with a 24-21 halftime lead.
Each team scored one touchdown in the second half. WRH got the lead right back three minutes into the third quarter on Brown’s second TD, a 30-yard dash.
That was it until JK’s Josh Mitchell recovered another home-team fumble at the Tiger 38.
On first down, QB Slayden Smith hit tight end Hayden McGee down the middle, wide-open and back-pedaling, and he got a brush-by block from Kendrick Zeleya on the 62-yard home-run play.
Then WRH made its long do-or-die drive to Barber’s tying 28-yard field goal.
And the rest was amazing football – and a sad social display.
Notebook
• JK won total offense 405-322. It won passing 136-11 and WRH led rushing 311-269.
• Pearsall topped individual rushing with 202 yards on 26 attempts (7.8 per). WRH’s Brown had 58 on 8 trips (7.3) and 3 TDs.
• JK was led in rushing by Boone (14-116) and Williams (7-98). McGee caught 3 passes for 107 yards and 1 TD. Boone passed for 96 yards, hitting 2-3 for 1 TD and 1 pick.
• WRH’s Barber hit all 5 PAT kicks and JK’s Guardado made all 4 of his. Plus the crucial field goal each.
• The only other OT in the series was in 1988 when WRH won 17-14.
• In the state 2A playoffs this Friday night, 12th seed Wallace-Rose Hill (9-1, 5-1) hosts ECC foe and 21st seed Kinston (6-4). WRH won their earlier game 50-20.
• No. 15 seed James Kenan (8-2, 4-2) welcomes No. 18 Camden County (6-4) for the schools’ first meeting.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.