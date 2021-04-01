ALYPSO — Princeton’s final season in 1A might be its best shot at going deep into the playoffs.
So the Bulldogs’ 56-12 win over North Duplin might be more of a swan song into the 2A classification, after recently having a big advantage over smaller schools in the Carolina 1A Conference.
Princeton also used its size to dominate the Rebels, who to their credit played hard until the clock expired.
But finding a comfort zone against the unbeaten Bulldogs was next to impossible.
It’s a story every foe but East Duplin is telling about Princeton, which won 22-15 over East Duplin in both’s opening game. The clincher came when the Dogs returned a fumble 51 yards in the final minutes to erase a 15-14 deficit.
The ND loss put a damper on the playoff aspirations of the Rebels, who travel to play unbeaten Rosewood on Thursday.
Princeton stormed to a 42-0 lead before ND could land its feet in the end zone.
Dujuan Armwood scored from the 7 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Eli Morrisey added a score from the same distance at the 7:09 mark.
Armwood (19-55) and Morrisey (9-40) provided the bulk of the offense for ND.
Quarterback Gage Outlaw threw more in this game than the previous four combined.
He went 3 for 6 for 76 yards, with the longest being a 57-yard connection to Caden Dail.
Princeton kept most of its starters on the field until the final moments, making the ND scores more legitimate.
Any hope of a playoff spot will rest on a win over Rosewood, and an Eagle win over the Bulldogs in the final week of the regular season.
The Carolina 1A will get just one automatic bid into the state playoffs.
Rosewood, the defending league champ, has offensive weapons and a balanced attack.
Quarterback Will Harris has thrown for seven touchdowns. In 2019, he hit 101 of 157 for 1,667 yards and 25 scores as Rosewood went 11-2, losing 26-20 to Northampton County in the first round of the playoffs.
Its other setback last year was to 3A Wayne County rival Charles B. Aycock, a game Rosewood always seems to lose — but then rebounds like it was bouncing on a trampoline.
Harris threw at least one TD pass in every game in 2019 except its 28-21 win over North Duplin.
He may not have to be a hero if the Eagles’ running game in on track.
Senior Avante George has 744 yards and 10 scores as the workhorse back. But Terquavis Butler (20-206, 7 TD) is hardly a sleeper.
Princeton’s success in the regular season the past two season hasn’t translated into much in the postseason. The Bulldogs have just one league loss in that span but lost in the first round of the playoffs both seasons.
Rosewood, meanwhile, lost to Pamilco in the East Region final in 2018, a year after North Duplin made its second appearance in a decade in the 1A title game.
Rebel Lines
ND (3-2, 2-1) travels to Hobbton on April 8 for its regular-season finale.
That game is a huge rivalry, of course. The Rebels lead it 27-24, but have lost two straight after a seven-game winning streak.
Yet to have any chance at playing beyond that will require a win over the Robert Britt’s Eagles, the longtime coach of Rosewood who uses the Wing-T he was taught in high school by now-retired Bunn coach David Howle.
ND coach Hugh Martin, a graduate of the Rebel school, also is a disciple in that offense.
But neither will be on the field making blocks, tackles or runs.
Armwood, a freshman, has run for 717 yards and scored 14 TDs. He also has a pair of interceptions.
Morrisey, a sophomore, has a pick, a fumble recovery and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry.