TEACHEY — Lexy Herrera made up for a defensive mistake by scoring twice in the final 11 minutes of the match.
His two scores and a dominant overall performance by his teammates keyed James Kenan to a 4-2 win over Wallace-Rose Hill last Wednesday on the Bulldogs’ field.
“I’m not sure how I got that foul that led to a PK but it was a crazy, tough game, and physical,” Herrera said.
A foul in the box gave Marlon Marquez a chance to tie the game, despite JK having played to a much higher level.
The junior pushed a hard ball to his right to beat Tiger goalie Mario Funez.
Hererra then caused the JK fans to stomp the bleachers with a 28-yard bullet as the Tigers regained control at 3-2.
He converted a penalty kick 1:20 later.
“They were the stronger team and that’s the bottom line,” said WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz. “Hat’s off to them.
“But we played with a lot of heart but couldn’t finish.”
James Kenan led 2-0 at halftime.
Jeffrey Escobar trimmed it in half when he capitalized on a defensive miscue in the box. The JK keeper came out too far and was unable to return to the cage before Escobar zipped the ball into the back of the net midway through the second half.
JK (7-0) stayed unbeaten through its first time through ECC schools by showing its speed up front, ball skills in the midfield and playing together as a team — with many explosive players.
Early on, Jose Luis Osorio and Hererra caused WRH trouble on the right side of the goal.
Later Maken Augustine, brother Makenley Augustine and Jahir Benegas darted and flashed in and out of the box.
Hererra also played well in the middle of the field, and defender Luis Meraz was tough in his home territory and a threat as he powerfully dribbled the ball to start the offense.
WRH played physical defense to thwart a number of shots and play chances.
Bulldog Yoskar Castro launched the first major shot of the match.
WRH got few chances and JK was loaded and locked.
But it took a number of close encounters to make it 1-0.
Benegas’ perfect centering pass from the right to Maken Augustine was on target, and after two quick touches he punched the ball past Andy Argueta, who had only a slim chance of stopping the ball.
WRH’s second-best shot came five minutes before halftime as Marquez penetrated the defense but could not beat Funez.
Both Augustines, Hererra and Benegas had quality chances during the first half.
“We missed a lot of shots but kept the ball in their end most of the half,” said JK coach Mitchell Quinn. “Wallace came out stronger in the second half, but I felt like we still controlled the play at least half of the time.”
JK whipped Spring Creek 5-1 the following day. WRH lost to Clinton 2-1 the same day to fall it 1-5, despite being in every match this season.
The Tigers and Dark Horses (5-1) were slated to clash in Warsaw on Wednesday of this week with the top spot in the ECC on the line.
JK beat Clinton 3-2 on Feb. 8 in Clinton.
“Everybody’s coming at us with their best game and as hard as they can,” Quinn said. “This league is hard enough without having a target on your back. I need our players to respond to whatever is thrown at us.”
Panthers snap skid
Adali Garcia scored twice and Edgar Madrid, Darwin Bonilla and Tyler Whaley added goals as East Duplin beat Midway 5-2 last Wednesday.
The win got the Panthers (3-4) to within a game of .500 and snapped a two-game losing streak.
