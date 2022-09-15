WALLACE – Big plays made up for turnovers as Wallace-Rose Hill weathered an early storm by the Pender defense to log a 56-28 win last Friday.
But the win over the 1A East once-again powerhouse Patriots also featured a coming out party for No. 5.
No, not Kanye Roberts, He’s at Appalachian State.
It’s Bulldogs newcomer Lonnie Wilson, a sophomore upstart with fast-forward legs. The 5-9, 144-pounder ran for 175 yards on five carries and scored five times, one on a teammate’s offensive fumble downfield.
But before any of that transpired, WRH (3-1) had to weather the Patriots’ defensive storm, in which they stacked the line of scrimmage to force a turnover and took a 6-0 lead via a Bulldogs’ fumble that was scooped up and taken to the end zone by Kelvin Robinson.
It wasn’t until late in the first quarter that the Bulldogs recovered from being smashed in the mouth. On that big fumble play, Pender defenders got into the backfield nearly as quickly as Jackson Stampe snapped the ball to Xzavier Pearsall, who had to leave the game with an injury.
“They had everyone within seven yards of the line of scrimmage,” WRH head coach Kevin Motsinger said. “But I knew right when we stopped the two-point conversion we would be alright.”
Frequent early fumbles
kept Patriots in game
Yet it was anything but the rout that the score might indicate. WRH fumbled the ball frequently and let Pender back into the game several times.
“We’re their Super Bowl,” Motsinger said. “A lot of people don’t know the team they should have beaten last year (Tarboro, a 22-12 loss in the 1A East final). The difference was Tarboro has been there before.
“I told our kids they’d have to get over the initial rush from Pender and I thought we handled that well. They made good (play) calls against us, but when they didn’t we took it to the house offensively and stopped a bone flex offense they are really good at.”
Antwon Montgomery added a pair of scores while running for 79 yards on seven totes, even with leading rusher Corbin Kerr (15-49) having an off night and a pair of fumbles.
Josh Love added a scoop and score.
Pearsall was hurt playing in the secondary and WRH used backup QB Reid Page.
Breaking down the Pender defense was the first order of call.
“Our kids were dialed in and for the most part handled the pressure that came all night,” Motsinger said. “That team is a lot better than what people in our community think. Our work since Jan. 6 showed up. I knew once I saw Echelon (Brown) and Josh (Contreras) pick up No. 55 (Carr-Bordeaux) we were on the right track. That’s the stuff people don’t see. I spoke to him after the game and didn’t even realize I had coached his father.”
Offensive coordinator Adam Scronce’s unit turned Pender around late in the first quarter, and from that point the line opened up running lanes that were clearly visible from the stands.
Wilson TD runs of 50 and 35 yards were aided by punts of 17 and nine yards from Pender. And Love’s fumble-return score put the ’Dawgs up seemingly safely at 20-6.
But they fumbled deep it their own territory and QB A’Tavion Pickett ran the ball in from the 23 to cut it to 20-12 at halftime.
Love bolted for a score early in the third as the lead ballooned to 28-12. It was 35-12 after Pickett picked up a Pender fumble ran 62 yards for a score and then ran in the conversion .
Long runs on three third-and-long situations kept WRH drives alive early in the fourth quarter and helped the Bulldogs put the game away.
A face-mask penalty and Pickett’s longest run made it 49-20.
Wilson put Pender on ice with a score from the 12 on fourth-and-7.
“He can play and was really focused,” Motsinger said. “Irving (Brown) is also getting better and so is our O-line. Defensively, I was pleased with our play other than late. Corbin had a tough night but he’s OK.”
Another theme was a young team taking a step forward by overcoming adversity.
“If people can’t be excited about this team there’s something wrong,” Motsinger said. “We’re getting much closer as a team. A lot of kids are buying in and a lot of kids are realizing the importance of the little things.”
Motsinger said he was pleased with the record, which includes a win over rival Clinton.
Finding a way to beat Pender’s goal-line defense was key, as was the emergence of Wilson.
ECC home opener
vs. SW Onslow
The coach feels his team is ready for East Central 2A Conference play, which happens next week when struggling Southwest Onslow pays a visit to Jack Holley Field.
“It’s been good to have four straight home games,” he said, “for our kids, our fans and the gates. With Covid and us finding it hard to schedule teams early, we’ve only had three or four here in the past few years.”
After facing the Stallions – their fifth home game to open the season – WRH travels to North Lenoir and South Lenoir on consecutive Fridays and is open on Oct. 7.
The Bulldogs host Kinston the following week and then have pivotal games against East Duplin (road) and James Kenan (home) the final two weeks of the regular season.
Yet Motsinger said WRH is “beat up,” especially after the 31-21 setback to Leesville Road on Sept. 2, a team many have ranked in the top 10 in the 4A East.