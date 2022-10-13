TEACHEY – A month or two from now members of the Wallace-Rose Hill volleyball team might remember a hard-fought 3-2 win over North Lenoir last Thursday.
Years from now, though, it’s unlikely the Bulldogs will forget their Pink Out to raise money for breast cancer for Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
“Between our JV game and varsity game, we honored our distinguished guests, breast cancer survivors or someone who had battled the horrible disease,” said WRH head coach Kevin Williams. “Each player was introduced with their loved one as they walked about onto the court. Some held photos of a past loved one who was affected.”
“It was very moving and they were met with a standing ovation.
The event was organized by Gloria Braswell and other volleyball parents. Braswell’s daughter is Mary Hadden Braswell, a four-year starter.
“Of course, none of this could happen without the guidance of her,” Williams said. “She was the one who made it a success. Her team of parents and volunteers made this night special for a lot of people and I can’t thank them enough.”
Williams said a free breast examination is given for every $75 that the group raised.
The group sold Pink Out T-shirts, held a raffle for prizes that were donated by local businesses, and made special concessions treats that featured all things pink.
The gymnasium had a glittering of pink, but the effort went beyond a splash of color.
“We didn’t just throw some pink on our uniforms and say it’s for breast cancer awareness,” Williams said. “We do something about it. We have raised thousands of dollars in the past and that money has helped so many men and women get an examination at no cost to them where insurance or affordability is not feasible.”
Game on!
Yet there was plenty of excitement during the match as WRH (13-4, 6-3) captured the tie-breaker to sweep the season series with the Hawks (14-4, 4-4) in a game Williams called a “must-win to stay in contention for the title” in the East Central 2A Conference.
The Bulldogs grabbed the opening game 25-22 and lost a 28-26 nail-biter in Game 2.
“We started out clicking on all cylinders and really played well both defensively and offensively, as well as limiting unforced errors,” Williams said. “But we knew North Lenoir was a strong team and would come back.”
WRH rebounded to nab a 25-10 game but fell 25-22 as the match was knotted at 2-2.
“Mathematically, we are not out of the title yet,” Williams said after the 15-1 victory in the tie-breaker. “It’s going to be very tough, but anything is possible.
“I was concerned the Pink Out would possibly be a distraction from what we had to do as a team. But we stayed focused on our game plan and were mentally ready.”
And Williams said the cancer benefit might have put a bit of extra wind in the sails of the Bulldogs.
“In game 5, the girls realized why they were wearing those pink jerseys,” he said, “and they knew they needed to battle like the men and women did that represented those pink shirts.”
The younger Braswell was all over the court with 10 kills and 24 assists. Bailey Gatton added 13 kills, Jansley Page seven and Analeise Rivenbark eight kills and eight blocks. Taylor Herring chipped in with 17 assists.
Tough loss
to Blue Devils
Two days earlier, WRH fell 3-0 to ECC leader South Lenoir (11-5, 8-1).
The win helped avenge the Blue Devils’ lone conference loss, as South Lenoir middle hitter Gracie Howard had 14 of her teams’ 28 kills.
“She picked us apart between kills and tips, Williams said. “Everything seemed to land exactly where we weren’t. I knew they would be out for revenge from their first loss to us.
“Offensively, we still played solid volleyball. South Lenoir played a great game and that’s the reason they are a perennial power in our conference.”
Braswell had nine kills, 14 digs and 16 assists. Gatton connected for 10 kills, while Rivenbark and Page combined for 15 blocks. Senior Laura Beth Russ delivered 14 digs.
WRH’s lone match this week is today (Thursday) against one-win Kinston.
The following week, the Bulldogs have a rematch with East Duplin (10-5, 3-4), which they beat earlier this fall for the first time since 2016. They finish off with a trip to James Kenan (0-13, 0-7).
Panthers snap
4-game skid
East Duplin had plenty of time to ease the pain of a four-game losing streak last week by beating Kinston 3-0. The players spent the rest of their time on the practice court, prepping for a tough stretch against the other two Lenoir County teams this week.
They were to play James Kenan on Monday, travel to North Lenoir on Tuesday and host South Lenoir today (Thursday).
On Tuesday of last week, Addyson Jarman, who leads the team in kills (11) and blocks (79) came up with four winners during the 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-13) dusting of the Vikings.
The team’s two other big hitters – Chandler Mobley (80 kills) and Rilee Kisler (72) – combined for six more points. Addison Tuck, who leads the Panthers in aces with 51, had 16 of ED’s 24 service winners.
Top digger Carley Jenkins (67) and assist leader Neyland Tate (322) were likewise on top of their respective games.
Rebels go 1-2,
lose heartbreaker
North Duplin nearly had a 2-1 week. But a 3-2 loss to Union on Thursday turned those numbers around.
The Rebels lost the first two games at 25-20 and 25-17, came back to cut the deficit in half with a 25-17 win in Game 3 only to see it slip out of their hands 28-18 in the match-deciding game.
Reese Outlaw and Addy Higginbotham combined for 17 of ND’s 21 kills.
Two days earlier the Rebels (10-7, 3-5) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to push aside Lakewood by winning the final two games 28-26 and 15-13.
Outlaw had 11 kills and seven digs and Higginbotham a pair of kills and eight digs.
Lilly Fulghum (17 assists), Kasey Jones (13 digs) and Eva Quintanilla (five aces) also made contributions.
Yet there were few smiles found on Monday’s bus ride home from Smithfield after Carolina 1A Conference leader Neuse Charter (16-3, 8-0) knocked off the Rebels 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-10).
ND can get to the .500 mark in league play this week with wins over Rosewood (10-7, 5-2) and Hobbton (5-9, 1-7). ND fell to the Eagles 3-1 on Sept. 22, while whipping the Wildcats 3-0 on Sept. 27.