TEACHEY – The Volley ’Dawgs have the look of a contender in the East Central 2A Conference.
Wallace-Rose Hill is off to a 6-1 start with its lone loss coming to a good Southwest Onslow team last week.
Coach Kevin Williams’ squad went 13-7 overall and 6-6 in league play last season, and returned six seniors, two juniors, a sophomore and three freshmen ready for prime time play.
“We’ve got the numbers, height, talent and athleticism to be a contender for the title,” said fifth-year head coach Williams, who has been involved as an assistant for many other seasons. But we’re also a team that can fall apart at the drop of a dime and look horrible.”
Williams says unity is a big key.
“You don’t have to have a 6-foot-3 middle hitter and other tall girls to be successful,” he said. “It’s all about how you are put together and how well you play with one another. So I’ve tried to get us closer by having things like a volleyball film and food, rather than practice to build unity, like we did this week when the South Lenoir game got changed.”
Williams is also happy he can rearrange his team differently on the court.
“We’ve got four rotations and that’s what sets us apart from the past. It allows me to move people around to get different looks. We’ve probably got the best hitters in the conference. We can now attack from every spot on the floor.”
One such switch was moving top hitter Mary Hadden Braswell, a senior, to a setter’s role. Classmate Taylor Herring and junior Lexi Kennedy are also setters.
Senior Bailey Gatton is an outside and middle hitter and like Braswell, a four-year starter.
Sophomore Analeise Rivenbark and freshmen Jansley Page also pack hard punches into the ball and both are a WRH tall 5-foot-10. They are the future along with freshmen Angelia Cavallaro, also an outside hitter, and Mattie Gavin, a defensive specialist.
Enthusiasm is at a high-water mark because of the talent that has flown into the coop.
“In the past we got only girls from Charity Middle,” Williams said. “Now we have girls playing rec ball in Clinton and rec programs at Wallace (Elementary) and Chinquapin, and quality coaches at Rose Hill Middle. So we start with players who have a little bit of a base in skills and knowing the game.”
Winning seasons at WRH have been rare. From 2007 to 2013 the Bulldogs won just six games. But from 2013 to 2016 they went 65-23. They’ve been 24-52 since then, but improved to 13-7 a year ago.
Last Tuesday, the Stallions beat the Bulldogs 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 17-25 and 25-16).
Gatton and Cavallaro each had 10 kills, Rivenbark eight kills and six blocks, and Braswell and Page combined for 24 blocks. Laura Beth Russ added 17 digs.
“That’s a game I’d like back because Southwest did a good job of keeping the ball in the air and it frustrated us,” Williams said. “We’ve got a good chance to be first or second in the conference but we also have to go out and forget bad points. We need to change the East Duplin myth, because of the history of them beating us.”
Panthers, Rebels
continue to win
Two other Duplin volleyball teams are off to superb beginnings.
North Duplin is 6-2 with its lone setbacks to East Duplin (7-1, 1-0).
The 1A Rebels of the Carolina Conference fell to the 2A Panthers 3-0 (25-15, 25-20 and 25-21) in a close match last Wednesday.
Addison Tuck (nine kills, three blocks), Chandler Mobley (seven kills) and Addyson Jarman (five kills, three blocks) were tough at the net for the Panthers. Reece Outlaw (five kills), Addy Higginbotham (four kills, four aces) and Adashi Bernal (six blocks) paced the Rebels.
On Thursday, ND rallied to whip Harrells Christian Academy 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-16) as Outlaw had 10 kills, four aces and nine digs and Higginbotham added five kills and eight aces. Lilly Fulghum chipped in 16 assists and Kasey Jones six kills.
ED throttled James Kenan 3-0 (25-7,25-14, 25-17) behind Tuck’s seven aces, Jarman’s seven kills and 13 assists from Neyland Tate.
Tytiana Wilson paced JK (0-7) with two aces and two blocks.
ED won its ECC opener later in the week by pasting Kinston 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-7).
