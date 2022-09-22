WARSAW— Cornelius Warren had been a successful track coach for almost two decades when he took an English teaching job at James Kenan High in 2007.
But it took weeks for Kenneth Houston – his good friend and JK principal, and also George Garner, boys basketball coach – to convince him to coach track.
Warren had coached state champions at alma mater Goldsboro High in 1999, and had operated a youth track club for years in his hometown.
He just didn’t want to be stretched too thin in his new job.
But he finally relented, and that spring (2007) his two girls relay teams qualified for the 1A state meet—and finished fourth out of eight in both the 4x200 meters and 4x100 sprints.
That was quite an accomplishment. But only a teaser.
The next spring (2008), those 4x100 sprinters brought home what is still their school’s only state championship relay medal.
Their time was 50.27 seconds, a school record and just .12 seconds off the state record at the time.
Those rapid relay runners – who all came up through Warsaw schools – were:
First leg – Chantalle “Bootsie” Williams, junior class;
Second leg – Danielle Miller, freshman;
Third leg – Shakeila Hodges, freshman;
Anchor leg – Melena Buckram, junior.
For their unique achievement, those athletes and their coach will be inducted into the the James Kenan Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony October 22 (6 p.m.) at the school.
It’s the sixth JKHOF class, but first since 2019 because of the pandemic.
Admission is free.
Also headlining the 2022 honorees are basketball player Dezarae Phillips, football linemen Walter Bostic and Billy Knowles, and gridiron fullback Stanley Broadie.
Their stories will appear in issues of the Duplin Times leading up to the inductions.
Here’s the story of the 4x100-meter relay team.
The race
The Tigers won 16 of 19 4x100 and 4x200 girls sprint relays in the Super Six Conference in all three of Warren’s years, including sweeps at each SSC meet.
Both relay teams finished fourth in the 2007 state meet, and Warren actually thought his 4x200 team was the stronger of the two in 2008.
Reason? He had moved Delmonica Farrior over from the 4x100, and she was more experienced than Hodges, who had matured enough to enable the change. Farrior also competed in the individual 100-meter sprint
But that 4x200 team was disqualified in the Mideast Region for a misstep in a handoff zone, so couldn’t compete at the states.
When the starter’s gun sounded at the N.C. A&T State University track for the 4x100 against Albemarle, “Bootsie” Miller passed one foe and caught another.
Miller made up more ground in the second leg.
Hodges held her own in the third and handed the baton to Buckram just out of the lead.
When the anchor sprinter crossed the finish line a footfall or two ahead, she threw her hands high over her head.
“I don’t usually do things like that,” Buckram told the Duplin Times the next week, “except at big meets.”
Aftermath
With all four athletes returning the next year, there was expectation for a repeat. Maybe a double in the 4x200.
But the team suffered an emotional crater when then-sophomore Williams’ mother Dorothy passed that fall.
“As you can imagine,” said Warren, “it threw Danielle for a loop – the whole group, really. “Delmonica filled in for her, and I thought it was great to finish fourth in the state 4x100 in 2009. I think we were sixth in the 4x200.”
Danielle, a sophomore, moved to Durham at mid-year. Buckram, a senior, moved to Eastern Wayne.
Cornelius Warren
“Coach Warren was the difference,” Buckram McNeil said recently. “Track was just not as cohesive without him.”
As a man whose coaching emphasis was track – unusual at smaller schools – Warren arrived with the total package.
“He knew how to get your best out of you in the classroom and on the track,” said Hodges.
In the coach’s three years at Kenan (2007-09), his full track athletes had the school’s top team academic average.
Warren had been a decathlete (10 events) at Elizabeth City State University. He improved the Tigers with tough standards, keeping them involved in winter track, and entering them in regular-season meets against larger schools.
He also went went against the norm and invited parents to come out to watch practice – and to ride the team bus to the regionals and states.
In August 2009, Warren suffered a personal near-tragedy. Kidney failure led to a heart attack, loss of feeling in a leg, and he still walks with a cane.
But he’s still plenty active. He’s pastor at two churches in the Wilson area and the headmaster/English teacher at New Generation Academy (K-11).
Shakeila Hodges
Warren says of Hodges, a freshman that magical year, “Shakeila was my pet project, because she did not want to run at first.”
“He’s right,” said Hodges, chuckling, “because I didn’t really know how to run. When I got to James Kenan, I was running wild. My hands were flying out everywhere.”
Her maturation on the track was a key to the title.
Hodges moved up to anchor her last three years, but with half the relay quartet transferring for family reasons, she says: “We just never had a relay team like my freshman year.
“You know, Danielle lost her mother, and that hit us all hard.” Then Buckram and Williams transferred.
“And a big thing was, we lost coach Warren.
“But we all stay in touch, social media and all, and I wouldn’t take anything for that first year especially.”
Hodges has a two-year-old daughter, Kaleah, and works from home providing tech support for FedEx. Her parents are Mary Hodges and Kendell Whitfield.
Melena Buckram McNeil
She’s Danielle Miller’s cousin and was also greatly effected by her aunt’s death.
“I still feel that sadness to this day,” she said recently.
Melena also was the most active of her teammates, running in both sprint relays, plus the 100- and 200-meter sprints – and qualifying for the states in 100m hurdles, where she finished fourth.
She’s currently in the U.S. Air Force Reserves at Seymour Johnson AFB in Goldsboro, where she prepares air crews’ flight equipment.
She’s married to Dwayne McNeil and has two children, Cameron 9 and McKenzie 3. “Our son is running,” she said, “and I hope he can experience winning some medals!”
Her parents are Ruthie and Melvin Buckram.
Danielle Miller
Miller remembers her parents, Dorothy and Robert Miller, at the state meet when JK won.
“Mom was over there just hollering!” she said recently. “She was so proud!”
Miller said of coach Warren, “He was mentor, counselor, spiritual advisor – to all his students really – and he was always there for our family when mom passed.
“Our relationship is still strong. We call and talk for an hour sometimes.”
Miller now teaches at a middle school in High Point and helps coach track.
“It feels wonderful just to be out there again and working with the team,” she says. “It reminds me so much of high school.”
Chantalle Williams
Pipken
Warren said he walked the halls and recruited kids for track. He also found Williams and Farrior on Wendy Lanier’s basketbal team.
Williams, who finished eighth in that year’s long jump said, “What we did really means so much, maybe more now than then.
“We still stay in contact on social media, and we set up a group text for this.
“This is so exciting!”
Williams is married to Jullian Pipken and lives in Hope Mills, where she works at Cannon Informational and Tech Services as a network specialist.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.