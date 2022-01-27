WALLACE – Wallace-Rose Hill has gone 5-1 since the new year brought play in the East Central 2A Conference.
The Bulldogs were throttled by Kinston by 17 points, but dominated four other league foes.
The 82-81 victory over North Lenoir on Wednesday last week came following a second-half rally that included great free-throw shooting and solid play from the Bulldogs’ scoring threesome of Jalen James, Kendell Cave and Tyler Murphy.
WRH trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half.
“North Lenoir is a scrappy team and a large part of us not playing well was their aggressiveness,” said WRH coach Ervin Murray. “We were able to settle down in the second half and be who we are. They create matchup problems for us.
“But I felt we played well enough defensively. We were talking, moving our feet, making stops and getting steals and turnovers. I feel we’re better defensively than we’ve been since I came. And in the second half, our offense executed.”
Long way back,
tough journey
North Lenoir led 44-29 at the extended intermission and unless something drastic changed the game would be over early in the third quarter.
WRH worked hard and it seemed like eight minutes took 80 minutes on a watch. But a white-hot burst before the period concluded helped the Bulldogs trim the lead to 58-56.
It got interesting then as WRH appeared to play without pressure.
There were five ties and eight lead changes in the fourth quarter.
NL went from pace-setter to being involved in a game where it seemed like every possession was vital.
WRH was revived, energized and ready to play in-your-face defense and team ball on the offensive end.
“We’ve got an awesome group who really, really care about each other off the court and you can feel that when they’re on the court,” Murray said.
“They mesh together well and understand what we as a staff want and expect. They even kind of police themselves, making sure things are done right
“North Lenoir is a scrappy bunch and I felt we countered well in the second half. I was pleased with that we got this one.”
There were many highlights for WRH, including a 7-0 run to start the third as WRH beat the Hawks’ full-court pressure tactic.
WRH had diced the lead to 10 in 2:30 and to 46-41 by the 5:19 mark following two steals that led to a James floater in the lane, two charity tosses by Murphy – and a change in momentum.
That rush stopped when NL ran off the next eight points to go up 54-41.
But the final 3:26 of the quarter were all about WRH, which was in sync on both ends of the court. They played like a team that knew one another very well, and yet they’ve not been together all that long.
Cave had a three-point play. Murphy followed his miss with a hoop. Xzavier Pearsall scored off a steal and then off another NL turnover. Darlene Messem hit a 3-pointer with a minute left in the third and WRH was down by a deuce – 58-56.
Murphy scored off a superb feed from James, and Luke Wells and James tied it twice before the Hawks went up 64-60 with 6:03 left.
Cave tied it at 68-68 and then gave WRH a 70-68 edge. Two minutes later an 8-0 Bulldogs blitz gave them an 80-76 advantage.
Pearsall’s rebound hoop and baskets by Cave and James put NL farther in the distance – but the Hawks notched a hoop and a 3-point play by Cobb to move the meter to within 80-79.
James made two free throws drop through the net and NL’s plan with 12.9 seconds left looked gloomy.
Still, the Hawks had two cracks at the basket in their final possession of the game.
Sluggish and slow
It took WRH a while to warm up to the atmosphere.
A pair of hoops by Pearsall in the first five minutes of the third led to a flash by Pearsall, who made a steal and sprinted like a rescue worker to a cupcake-easy hoop. Seconds later his reverse layup made it 14-10 in favor of the Hawks.
NL ran off the next eight points before a 3-bomb from Pearsall tickled the net cords.
Luke Wells hit a 3-pointer midway through the quarter and Murphy dropped down two free throws as WRH trailed 35-27 with 3:26 left in the third.
A 9-2 streak put NL in charge by halftime.
“We haven’t played our best basketball yet,” Murray said.