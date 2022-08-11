KENANSVILLE – They were “A lot of guys who really love baseball” and a former player who wants to coach the game.
And they went on a whirlwind tour and returned from Anderson, S.C., last weekend with third place in the Dixie Youth Majors World Series in Division 2, which features players ages 11 and 12.
Former James Kenan star Lee Sutton, now in his senior season at Campbell University, was the head coach.
Last season, he coached a Pre-Majors team from West Duplin that also went to the World Series.
This team consisted of six players from Kenansville and six from Rose Hill.
West Duplin had a bit of an unlikely finish in that it captured a district title after finishing runner-up in the state tournament to Bladen County, which came in fourth at the World Series.
“From the outside looking in, we made some noise at the Series,” said Sutton, who is also helping the James Kenan football team this fall, coaching defensive backs. “I didn’t think we’d hit as well as we did. I knew we would have the pitching and play well in the field.
“I knew we would make it there, but third place was a bit of a shock. We made noise with our bats.”
No one was louder than Hansley McGee, who won the home run contest and the award for the highest batting average during the tournament.
Here’s a brief recap of West Duplin’s games in South Carolina.
Dragging down
Georgia in opener
WD broke to a 5-0 lead in the first inning in its opening game against Georgia and tacked on four more in the fifth en route to an 11-5 victory.
Reece Wells and Trip Phillips had RBI hits in the first frame after several walks at the top of the order.
Up 7-5 in the fourth, Brantley Frederick and Hunter Grady each drove in two runs.
Reece Butler had seven strikeouts and McGee closed down Georgia in the final two innings.
Recover from 2-0
deficit to trip S.C.
The following day, WD fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, but tied it with two of its own in the bottom half of the inning. Then defense and the bats of McGee, Whitman, James and Jarrod Miller took over in a 6-2 victory.
James and Whitman each smacked a pair of hits in three plate appearances.
Knocks by James and McGee tied it in the first.
WD’s defense held the line in the second via a sensational play by second baseman Holden Cline.
“He was a difference-maker for us defensively the entire tournament,” Sutton said.” He made a huge play that inning.”
A Whitman hit in the third gave WD its first lead at 4-2.
Reece Butler opened the three-run fourth with a hit and Miller drove in two runs.
Va. uprising leads
to WD’s first loss
West Duplin gave up four first-inning runs and then eight more in the fifth during its first loss of the tournament, 13-7 on Day 3.
A couple of walks and a McGee’s run-scoring single cut the margin to 4-2 in home half of the first.
Frederick’s solo homer made it 5-4 in the fourth.
Brayden Morrison came on in relief and retired two batters to stop the bleeding following the outburst in the fifth.
McGee and Frederick both had two-hit days, but WD lived to play again despite its first tournament loss.
Return with
vengeance
Reece and Miller each drove in two runs in the first inning as DC returned from the loss with vengeance in its eyes.
Up 5-0, James took command of South Carolina for five innings. McGee broke through with a triple in the fifth that plated Buckner and James.
The win set up WD in the semifinals opposite a team from Luneburg, Va.
So close,
yet so far
McGee ripped a two-run dinger to open the scoring. He was intentionally walked two other times in the 3-2 semifinals setback.
Buckner breezed on the hill, yet Virginia squeaked across a run in the third and another in the fourth to knot the game at 2-2.
WD walked in the winning run in the fifth and was forced to settle for third place.
“We had great fun on and off the field, catching an (Atlanta) Braves game,” said Sutton, who was assisted by Cameron Phillips, Bradley Vann, Nick Buckner and Jason Whitman. “There was more teaching involved with this group than the 15-17 team, but in some ways that just made us more involved with the players.’
“More than anything, it was a great time being around a lot of guys that just love baseball.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apg.com