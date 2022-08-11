KENANSVILLE – They were “A lot of guys who really love baseball” and a former player who wants to coach the game.

And they went on a whirlwind tour and returned from Anderson, S.C., last weekend with third place in the Dixie Youth Majors World Series in Division 2, which features players ages 11 and 12.

