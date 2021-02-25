BEULAVILE — Sneakers stretched as if there were a fire sale at Nike.
Knees flexed and 10 arms reached to the sky.
With every movement East Duplin’s girls basketball players erased the progress of Midway players driving to the basket.
The Raiders, the second best team in the East Central 2A Conference, were more than neutralized. They were smothered.
Midway scored all of four points in the final quarter, less than the seven it had in each of the first two periods.
A 17-7 push in the third saved face, but was far from enough as East Duplin’s defense led the way to a 41-35 win on Wednesday night last week.
“That’s the kind of defense we need in the playoffs,” said coach Mark Lane after his team earned its third consecutive conference title.
This one was more for show, though, since the Panthers had clinched the crown two days earlier.
Bigger paydays are on the way if East Duplin’s defense can blanket the opposition in the 2A playoffs.
The offense is there.
“We put five players on the court that can score,” said Lane. “We’ve made strides defensively. If we can play like we did when we held Midway to four points in a quarter, I like our chances.
“We are better when we can get out and run the floor, but to do that we have to play great defense.”
Imari Judge scored 14 points, Amiaya Hall and Carlie Radford combined for 14 more and Zoey Stanley chipped in with six as ED improved to 12-1 overall and 11-1 in ECC play.
All those numbers are history, though, as the No. 3-seed Panthers were set to host No. 14 Croatan in the opening round of the 2A playoffs on Tuesday this week.
A win puts them in line for the survivor of No. 8 Southwest Onslow and No. 11 Whiteville.
No. 2 McMichael could be the third-round foe.
It’s a favorable draw for Lane’s club.
The NCHSAA randomly drew seeds from the East’s 2A conference champs during a season that it limited schools to 14 regular season games.
It hardly makes sense, but it will stand nonetheless. One less playoff round means 16 teams in a bracket and not 32.
“Usually the first round top seeds play a team that was the third- or fourth-best team from a conference,” Lane said. “I like our bracket, but we’ll still have to play our best basketball — and defense — to advance.
“Kinston playing Farmville Central in the first round tells you it was a true random draw. No matter where you start, you still have to beat the best teams (eventually). There are probably a lot of unhappy people, but that’s how it goes this season.”
Lane, who enters the playoff with a career mark of 255-83 (.754), has the Panthers rolling after losing a pair of four-year players last season (Alizay Benson and Marley Ingram).
Midway took the No. 15 seed and is in the half of the bracket with No.1 First Flight, No. 4 Randleman and Kinston and Farmville Central, who will play in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 contest.
“We have to execute because Croatan is pretty good,” Lane said. “I think we’re faster and can use that to our advantage, but we have to play smart.”
Hall is nursing a sore knee and Stanley a sprained ankle, but Lane said both would be ready to go.
“We’re pretty healthy, now it’s time to get our minds right.”
ED clinched its league title on Monday by pushing past Wallace-Rose Hill 58-42.
Hall had 22 points and 11 boards.
Radford had 10 markers and 13 boards. Stanley added eight points and six rebounds. Judge netted seven and the Panthers used a 20-9 second-quarter blitz to run away.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Panthers finish strong
but miss playoffs
East Duplin would have been a playoff team in nearly any other season.
But a pair of close losses to Wallace-Rose Hill, the second a 51-50 setback on Monday of last week, left the Panthers on the outside looking in at a 2A playoff bracket has half the number of teams because of the NCHSAA’s decision to allow schools to play just 14 regular season games.
ED finished 8-5 and tied Goldsboro for third place in the standings, despite winning its final two games.
Senior Jalen Hall knocked down 20 in a 65-55 triumph over Midway on Wednesday of last week.
KD McClarin added 11 and post players Logan Brown and Jesse Smith combined for 12. Twelve players scored for the Panthers.
Hall drilled in 16 while classmates Brown and Jarrick Furlow added 11 and eight, respectively during a 62-27 win over Spring Creek in the final game .
ED gave WRH everything it wanted and then some for the second time this season.
Jaden Facen popped for 12 and McClarin eight.
Three days earlier, the Bulldogs escaped Beulaville with a 39-36 win.
Only two ECC teams made the 2A playoff field.
East Duplin deserved a better ending.
But three consecutive losses (two to WRH and an upset by Midway) pushed the Panthers off course for a postseason bid.
SOCCER
Tigers blow
past Raiders
James Kenan is averaging nearly five goals per game.
It’s put at tag on the Tigers’ back as the team to beat in the East Central Conference.
Maken Augustine hat a hat trick and Yair Benegas two scores last Wednesday in Warsaw as JK smoked Midway 8-0 to improve to 4-0.
Lose Luis Osorio, Adrian Capistran and Lezy Hererra added single score.
The Tigers had a visit to WRH postponed on Monday of last week because of weather and field conditions, but were to face East Duplin (2-3) and Spring Creek (2-2) this week.
But they are a game in front of second-place Clinton (3-1), which the Tigers will host on March 3.
Dark Horses score
late to topple WRH
Tyler Reeves scored off a pass from Lyle Brewington in the first overtime to send Clinton to a 1-0 victory over WRH on Monday last week in Teachey.
It was the Bulldogs’ second close loss after previously falling to East Duplin 1-0 on a score with less than two minutes left in regulation.
“It was a battle and what those two games show more than anything is that the ECC is the best 2A league in the East,” said WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz. “I’m proud of the way we played. We have taken it to every team we’ve played.
Clinton coach Brad Spell agreed.
“It’s always a big rivalry game and it was as advertised, close, back and forth and very much a defensive game,” he said. “It took everything we had to get the win.”
WRH (1-3, 1-2) has rescheduled its match with JK, and will have a week that includes encounters with Spring Creek, Clinton and JK.
“We’re a young team with 10 sophomores, and being 1-2 in the league and losing two games at the end its tough to handle,” Diaz said. “Right now we can’t finish and that’s cost us dearly.”
Gators push through
Panthers’ defense
Sanchez Inestroza scored twice, and Spring Creek took a 2-0 lead and held on for a 3-1 triumph over East Duplin last Wednesday on the Panthers’ pitch.
Adali Garcia scored via a Victor Campos pass for ED, which fell to 2-3.
