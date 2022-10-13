RICHLANDS – Everything gelled last Friday when Richlands beat Dixon 30-0 on the Wildcats’ home field.
Richlands, 4-3 overall and 2-0 in Coastal 3A Conference play, scored a season high and had its first shutout of the season.
And most importantly, the win set up a showdown with West Carteret (4-3, 0-1), which lost to White Oak 30-23.
Yet there is no way Wildcats’ head coach Pat Byrd is underestimating the Patriots, the defending league champs.
“White Oak scored an interception return, punt return and fumble return and could very easily have won that game,” Byrd said. “They are well coached, will spread the field, throwing a lot of screens and have some inside runs to prevent you from stopping the pass. We’re going to have to tackle really well in space. They also have a way of throwing in different plays in that offense that we people may not have seen.”
Quarterback Jaylen Hewitt has hit on 100 of 198 for 1,074 yards and eight TDs but has thrown 13 interceptions.
Defensively the Patriots use a four-man front with linebacker Keegan Callahan (69 tackles) running the defense, leading Byrd to say, “We’re going to have to pass the ball a little.”
What the Wildcats’ coach feels good about is the play of his lines.
“Our defense has been tremendous up front whether facing the power stuff or the spread,” he said. “We’re playing physical ball and controlling the line of scrimmage, and when you can do that it makes everything else a lot easier.”
O-line tackles Zarion Walters and CJ Marra, and nose guard Xavien Tolbert and linebackers CJ McDonald and Patryk McCallie held Dixon to less than 100 rushing yards and just 30 passing yards.
“It’s really not just one guy, but Zarion sets the tone,” Byrd said. “He’s got good hands, great feet and can move and is 6-foot-3, 245 pounds. But Marria is moving up and taking on double teams and Xavien is small at the nose but strong as an ox and is working his tail off.
“McCallie does a lot for us, including setting the edge. He and CJ made Croatan go laterally instead of vertically. Damion (Hall) and Julian (Thiel) have also been sprinkled in.
“So it’s really a collective effort, with no one getting many more tackles than the next guy. But controlling the line of scrimmage sets it all up.”
Opportunity knocks
The win over the Bulldogs set up a chance for Richlands to be a prime-time contender in the Coastal. They have remaining games against White Oak and Dixon.
“The kids hopefully know now I’m not blowing smoke in that we can win the conference,” Byrd said. “Our kids really believe they have a chance. And it’s awesome to have the opportunity, and a testament to the work we’ve done.”
But Byrd warns them the miscues will play a key role in the next three games.
“Mistakes and turnovers will determine who wins any of those games,” he said. One team may be more athletic, and one more this or that and one might believe more.
“But I don’t see any offense exploding on any other team. Who wins will likely be who turns it over the least.”
Slowly breaking
down the Cougars
The Wildcats played without leading rusher Mekhi Mack, who was out because of a bruise on the back of his heel. But Christian Diaz came up from the junior varsity squad to score a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, from 24 and 15 yards out. He ran the ball six times for 60 yards.
Owen Simco added 77 yards on 11 carries, but in certain sets Byrd said Simco wanted to be a blocker because he felt he would do it better than Diaz.
“Owen knew he had to step up with Mekhi out and he was a great team player,” Byrd said.
Richlands’ first score came when Chris Exley booted a 22-yard field goal. Diaz added two scores to push the lead to 18-0 by halftime.
Damien Hall had an 8-yard scoring run early in third quarter and QB Caleb Simco hit Andon Wilges for an 18-yard score later in the quarter. Simco hit on 6 of 9 for 52 yards.
Seven coaches
push young club
Richlands lost two coaches in the summer and another shortly before the start of the season. Byrd said assistants Eric Leary, Matt Salzman, Bill Good, Justin Romon, Aarace Brooks and Cedric McDonald have worked tirelessly to build the program.
“Our coaches deserve a lot of credit for getting us to this point,” Byrd said. “It’s seven guys coaching the varsity and JV. And while the biggest credit goes to the man upstairs, and then our players, these guys have done a tremendous job. By the time we get to Friday we’ve already worked 55 hours.
The Wildcats have just 11 seniors, three of which had never played football until this fall. Just five play regularly.
“This is our last small class,” Byrd said. “We have 20-plus in every other class. We start seven sophomores, which is 32 percent of that class on the team.
“So as I said early in the season, we’re going to get better and improve. We sacrificed our JV team last year to develop players and keep them together.
“I feel good about what we’ve built. And feel our principal will get us more coaches next season. It’s also going to be easier to get coaches here with what we’ve done, how we’re doing it and where we are going.”