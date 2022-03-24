RICHLANDS – The Richlands softball team fits the expression “solid up the middle.”
But the Wildcats also have a hotshot at the hot corner, a right fielder who can throw out a runner at first on shallow balls – and the competitive confidence to compete strongly in the Coastal 3A Conference.
Yet the best news to hit the diamond is the arrival of freshman pitcher Makenzie Goin, who is 2-0 after giving up just four hits in 12 innings, striking out 25 and walking one.
“She’s a beast in the circle,” said Wildcats’ coach Matt Lovely. “She has good speed and great control.”
Senior catcher Kaydin Williams and sophomore shortstop Megan Pittman are second-year starters, while team captain Torin Dennis is a three-year starter at second base. Jocelyn Powell is an All-Coastal 3A Conference third baseman and newcomer Clare Marriot is at first base. Pittman and Dennis also pitch.
Senior Kyleigh Baker has her rocket arm in right field, flanked by Reagan Stapleton in right and Tashi Allen in left.
Powell (.545, 11 RBI), Dennis (.389), Pittman (.333, 7 RBI) and Williams (.381) have sparked the offense.
“Our offense is a little above average right now as we find our groove,” Lovely said. “We’ve been selective at the plate and have taken advantage of our speed around the bases. Half of our lineup is where I want and the other half is coming around.”
Richlands entered this week with a 5-2 mark and three straight victories.
“We have gone against two (South Lenoir and East Duplin twice) of the best five teams in the East and we’ve been competitive. Swansboro and West Carteret are tough and Dixon is always scrappy. So it’s going to be a battle in our conference. I hope we can stay healthy.”
The Wildcats went 9-6 in the weird 2021 season that was limited to 14 games by the NCHSAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Richlands was 17-8 in 2019 and played just five games in 2020 before the season was canceled and the fall sports were moved to January and February.
How far the Wildcats go this season will depend on the arm of Goin, defense and an offense that can scratch and fight for runs.
“(Goin) is a very cool-headed, quiet and humble, strong pitcher,” Lovely said. “She got in jams in 1-0 and 2-0 games and iced the next three batters both times. The top teams are hard to score against because of solid defense and solid pitching.
“We’ve got three or four girls who play premiere travel ball and the rest are on high school travel teams. We still have players not where I’d like them to be and some not where they’d like to be.”
Expect Richlands to be as good or better than any team in the Coastal when a few players get on track.
A lot of excitement is still happening without the Wildcats hitting on all cylinders.