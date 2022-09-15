RICHLANDS – Richlands ran up about 450 yards of offense during its 27-21 win over South Lenoir last Friday at home, but that was not the statistic that popped out at head coach Pat Byrd.
It was the Wildcats’ eight turnovers, six of which came in the form of first half fumbles when the Blue Devils jumped to a 6-0 lead.
“When we didn’t drop the football we averaged 11 yards per play,” Byrd said. “It’s every bit a lack of focus. We can be good. I was nearly speechless at halftime talking to the kids.”
Richlands (2-2) rallied to take a 21-6 lead, which became 27-13.
“With the rain all week … that played into it,” Byrd said. “ And our coaching staff needs to do a better job of rotating kids, giving them breaks and not having them go both ways.
We let them back into the ballgame when a few key positions got tired. And at this point of the season that shouldn’t happen. When I see cramping this late it means one thing: more running in practice.”
Yet winning put a bit of salve on the ’Cats’ wound, especially after falling to powerhouse East Duplin the previous week.
“Our kids fought their tails off and got better,” Byrd said. “We’ve got a resilient bunch. But we’ve got to control the football. I wouldn’t be as bothered if the defense forced the turnovers, and that may have been the case one time.
“And we also have to tackle better in open space, which to me is a factor in not being able to practice outside for more than two hours last week because of rain. But we also struggled on defense where we could have had two or three interceptions.
“So we need to take advantage of our opportunities and hold onto the ball.”
Still, he saw some spunk late in the game.
“South Lenoir had a chance and our defense came up big,” he said. “And then our offense kept the ball late to preserve it.”
Part of the Wildcats’ miscues might also be written up to inexperience. They start one senior on offense and four on defense.
Junior running back Mekhi Mack ran the ball 11 times for 181 yards and scored twice.
“And he had two touchdowns called back,” Byrd said, “but he’s catching a groove and getting more confidence.”
Caleb Simco added a rushing score, while CJ McDonald (3-57) and Patryk McCallie (2-43) combined for five catches and a football field of yards. McDonald had a 10-yard TD reception.
Owen Simco had an interception, and Zarion Walters was a force on the line.
“He created problems and they had to double-team him, which opened up things in other places,” Byrd said. “Owen also did a really good job of defending the pass.”
Richlands travels to Princeton on Friday and then has an open week before starting Coastal 3A Conference play with a trip to Swansboro on Sept. 30. Princeton uses a single-wing attack.
“It’s basically a street fight when you play Princeton,” Byrd said of the team that nipped East Duplin 58-57 and lost to unbeaten 3A Smithfield-Selma, which beat Rosewood 45-32 last Friday.
“I think we’ll be prepared for conference play after the open week,” said the James Kenan graduate.