...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 11 PM EDT this evening to 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
NEWTON GROVE – Hobbton tied a school record last Friday with its eighth regular season win in a 50-14 win over North Duplin on Al Britt Field.
The Wildcats dominated nearly every aspect of the game, holding the Rebels to 207 yards of total offense, 146 of which came via a ground game that has been its most effective weapon.
The victory secured second place for Hobbton in the Carolina 1A Conference, a game off the pace of league champ Rosewood.
Hobbton (8-2, 3-1) took control early and raced to a 31-0 lead before North Duplin (6-4, 2-2) responded with a 3-play, 80-yard push, which featured a 48-yard TD strike from Luke Kelly to Khamari Leak.
The Wildcats responded with a score before halftime, and then turned a blocked punt into six points early in the third quarter. Another score made it 50-7 before Carell Phillips’ 24-yard TD scamper for the Rebels with 4:14 left in the game.
Hobbton limited RB Eli Morrisey to 48 yards on 18 carries and ND’s No. 2 rusher Leak to just two yards on seven totes.
Branden Reyna, who booted both PATS, had 38 yards via seven carries.
On to the postseason
Both schools plus Rosewood made the 1A state playoff field, although earning vastly different seeds. Yet all three have home games during the first round on Friday.
No. 16 North Duplin hosts No. 17 Southwest Halifax (4-6), No. 11 Hobbton entertains No. 22 Northwest Halifax (2-8) and No. 3 Rosewood welcomes No. 30 Chatham Central (1-9).
The Trojans come into H.E. Grubbs Field having lost three in a row and four of their past five.
They put the ball in the air behind QB Travese Silver, a 6-foot-2 senior who has 15 TD passes and has gone for 414 yards on the ground. Juniors Jamerius Hudson and T‘Marzie Bishop have combined for more than 2,000 yards.
ND will counter with Morrisey (1,362 yards, 18 TDs) and Leak (962 yards, 13 TDs).
Both teams have depended on underclassmen.
The survivor travels to play No. 1 Tarboro (9-1), the defending 1A state champ, whose lone loss came to 2A Hertford County (9-1).
ND hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2017 team went 14-1 and advanced to the 1A final, falling to Cherokee 21-13 at Carter-Finley Stadium.