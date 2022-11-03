NEWTON GROVE – Hobbton tied a school record last Friday with its eighth regular season win in a 50-14 win over North Duplin on Al Britt Field.

The Wildcats dominated nearly every aspect of the game, holding the Rebels to 207 yards of total offense, 146 of which came via a ground game that has been its most effective weapon.

