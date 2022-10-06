SWANSBORO – Richlands captured its first win against a 3A football team with its 31-7 victory over Swansboro last Thursday. But that’s not the best news for head coach Pat Byrd and his staff. Nor is it that the Wildcats (3-3, 1-0) are in first place in the Coastal 3A/2A Conference. The best thing might be the Wildcats feeling they have a chance at winning a league title, and that they can learn from several “teaching moments” during the triumph. Owen Simco ran for 149 yards and a touchdown, brother Caleb Simco had a rushing score and hit 7 of 17 passes and a running score and Mekhi Mack added a TD and 29 yards as Richlands’ offense scored all of its points in the first half. Yet Byrd said his team’s memorable moments were when they failed, such as when Richlands drove inside the 5 and imploded, while attempting to make the game a three-score difference. “We score there and they (Pirates) quit,” he said. “Our defense bailed us out in the second half, but that’s a situation we’ll replay in practice, up 21-7 and knowing we have to stick it in. “We were fortunate. Our kids don’t need to be punished. They knew they messed up. They’ve grown up enough to know that not scoring on first-and-goal has consequences.” Indeed the football Gods often turn the tables. “Because what usually happens is the other team scores,” Byrd said. “And in this case, Swansboro has one of the best onside kickers I’ve ever seen. So a score and getting the ball back at the 50 and it’s a whole different ballgame with them having the momentum. “Our kids need to learn to put people away.” The Wildcat defense gave up its lone score in the first half but held Swansboro to 113 yards. First half success Richlands scored on all three of its first half possessions, primarily by running the ball between the hash marks. “Swansboro wanted us to run outside,” Byrd said. “But in this offense, even I never know who is going to carry the ball. It’s about our quarterback making calls during a play most of the time and pre-snap decisions. “You take your lumps because it takes a long time for them to learn. But once they get a grasp of it, it’s all about them. That’s why high school coaches don’t want to run it.” Richlands drove 74 yards in 16 plays to take a 7-0 lead and set the tone for the game. “That’s eight minutes off the clock and 15 or 20 minutes of real time,” Byrd said. “That means the Swansboro receivers sit that entire time. You don’t want that air-raid offense on the field.” After the defense got a stop, Richlands scored to make it 14-0 as the O-line of Talan Anders, Dylan Clear, Marcus Branthoover, Elijah Davis and Semaj Thompson led the way. “Those two sophomores and three juniors have improved more than any group on our team,” Byrd said. “Coach (Eric) Leary has done a tremendous job. “And we had only a few penalties and zero plays where we lost yards. Our kids understand down and distance. You want to get four yards a pop. When you do that you find 20-yard runs and then 40-yard runs.” Richlands had another long scoring march just before the end of the first half to jolt the Vikings on their Homecoming Night, although the second half was vastly different. Second half lessons It wasn’t so much what Richlands did right in the second half, but rather what it would take back to the practice field. Both teams struggled. “I thought we played a tremendous first half, beyond a breakdown in communication during their long kickoff run,” Byrd said. “Things like, dropping the ball, had a running into the punter penalty after we got a stop and flags that took away first downs from us.” Yet the defense came to the rescue with deflected passes, infiltration into the backfield also by taking advantage of miscues by Swansboro. “Our weakness on defense has been in the secondary, but Caleb (Simco), Nate (Mummert) and Christana (Diaz) were on it,” Byrd said. “But the complement is our kids were pretty good on the line and in the middle. Swansboro could not run the ball inside. “Hats off to defensive coordinator Bill Good, and Justin (Ramone), Cedric (McDonald) and Aarace (Brooks). We had three turnovers and our defense still didn’t allow a point.” Byrd also spoke more at length about Leary, whom he coached with at Southwest Onslow and who the head man at White Oak for three seasons. Leary got out of football for a few seasons but came back when Byrd took over in Richlands three years ago. “He’s never coached the O-line but learned under the great Phil Padgett,” Byrd said of the retired icon at Southwest Onslow. “He’s really developed a bond with the kids. He’s taken on the assignment and become a coach I can go to and depend on. The bond is there between him and me as well.” Byrd also said placekicker Chris Exley, who hit all three of his PATs, and had a key 35-yard FG just before halftime against Princeton, is on target. “The past three seasons he’s kicked and played other positions,” Byrd said. “This year he’s worked just as a kicker, really working at his craft, and it’s paid off.” Back home vs. Cougars Richlands will host Croatan (2-3) on Friday. The Cougars’ record might be deceiving, though, since they lost to powerhouse Havelock and 2A power East Duplin and a solid Beddingfield team. “This week is all about us,” Byrd said. “The last time we had a big win (this year over Southwest Onslow to snap a three-decade skid) we came to practice fat and content. So can we continue to be hungry cats after this? “Croatan is well coached and will be physical, and I like that. I think it suits us well. They won’t make a lot of mistakes and they’ll be where they are supposed to be. We are going to have to make plays. We need a go-to-work attitude.” The Wildcats’ final three opponents are league favorite West Craven (3-2) on the road and then home games against White Oak (3-1) and Dixon (0-5). Byrd said there’s still a ton of untapped potential with his team. “I still say we’re 75 percent of where we could be,” he said. “We’ve learned core lessons our first five games and have shown a tremendous amount of growth. “Now we need to play 48 minutes and not 40 like we did against Princeton and played them toe-to-toe. Because its age (youth) we’ll go through a tremendous amount of growth.” Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com
