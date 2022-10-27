...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
RICHLANDS – Logic would suggest the Richlands football team has turned the corner under third-year coach Pat Byrd, as a win over winless Dixon on Friday would give the Wildcats a share of the Coastal 3A Conference title.
The awakening hit came following a 25-8 victory over White Oak, which came into the affair with just one loss.
Consider just three factors and the assumption is a foregone conclusion.
First, Richlands went 0-8 last season. Secondly, the Wildcats broke a 32-game losing streak to rival Southwest Onslow. Thirdly, the roster is filled with juniors and sophomores who contribute, so the future indeed looks bright.
Fourthly, Richlands will get a share of its first conference title since 2001. Barring huge upsets on the final night of the regular season, Richlands, White Oak and West Carteret will share the league crown.
Making matters tougher, Byrd took over the program a couple weeks before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, and during that time workouts were limited to smaller groups.
“Our coaches have done a great job and the kids have bought in and stepped up,” Byrd said. “I blow the whistle during drills and have the kids chant ‘Champs!’ Early on you could hardly hear them. Now, they say it loudly and with pride and belief.”
The win over the Vikings came via defense, special teams and limiting mistakes. The win was a 360-degree turnaround from a 24-2 loss to the Patriots a week previous.
The Wildcats passed for 137 yards and ran for 132 as the defense gave them short fields, pressuring pass-happy White Oak the entire game.
Linemen C.J. Marra and Zarion Walters had monster games as did linebackers CJ McDonald and Patryk McCallie.
“Marra is a space eater and forces double teams,” Byrd said. “Tolbert is one of the hardest working kids in the program who gives full effort and is strong on the edge. I felt McDonald set the tone early for us with a loss-for-yardage tackle.
“McCallie is a transfer who commands so much respect that the kids voted him as a captain. And Zarion has played lights out all season long. So it’s not been just one kid. We won by playing team football.”
Walters scored a TD when Byrd inserted him as a fullback to counter the Vikings’ shutting down the outside.
Chris Exley kicked a key 22-yard field for a 10-8 lead at halftime, which came after a gutsy 46-yard run by RB Mekhi Mack.
QB Caleb Simco hit on 7 of 11 passes, many of which were in key spots, including one that was caught for a score by Andon Wilges.
And RB Owen Simco was steady both running the ball and blocking.
“We had a lot of big third-down plays and one on fourth down, too,” Byrd said. “But we also covered kicks and punts, punted exceptionally well, hit our PATs and a field goal and took advantage of mistakes White Oak made.”
Richlands (5-4, 2-1) had a tough non-conference schedule and will celebrate Senior Night on Friday against a Croatan team that beat the Wildcats 21-20 last fall.
“Last week took a lot of air out our balloon,” Byrd said in reference to the lopsided setback to West Carteret. “Offensively, we got shellacked. But our kids came out with the right mindset, and it’s all about their unity and work, and getting the players to not let one another down.
“It’s the time of year when the cream rises to the top. A lot of teams play well in the first five or six games. But games eight, nine, 10 and into the playoffs are where you see the cream.”