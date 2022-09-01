RICHLANDS – Not all 7-6 wins on Friday night lack excitement.
Every snap counted when Richlands broke a 32-game losing streak against the Southwest Onslow on the Wildcats’ field last Friday.
The victory also ended an overall nine-game skid for Richlands (1-1).
After the final play a joyous celebration ensued and the most-sought ’Cat was head coach Pat Byrd.
“It’s a huge win for our team, school and community,” said Byrd. “There’s a possibility that half the people there never witnessed Richlands beating Southwest.”
The two schools have not played in three years, primarily because of Covid-19 pandemic in Onslow County and other counties in Southeast North Carolina. The Wildcats’ last win in the series was in 1988.
“An amazing time,” said Byrd, third-year Wildcat coach and son of James Kenan Hall of Fame coach Billy Byrd. “The celebrations. All the thank-yous. All the laughter. All the tears.
“I’m proud of how we held our composure. Southwest comes right at you and our kids didn’t panic. And they got ahead with a chance to win and held together in true brotherhood style.
“Brotherhood isn’t about talking. You’ve got to go out and prove it.”
On the scoreboard the difference was a failed conversion. It was hardly that, but the Wildcat coach admired the play of his special teams unit on the extra point.
“We try to practice every special team unit for 30 to 35 minutes, and often talk about how special teams will win or lose you two games a year,” Byrd said.
“It was a bad snap but we continued to play to stop their kicker from getting in the end zone. It was close.”
Richlands overcame the loss of starting running back/cornerback Owen Simco early in the second quarter after he was ejected on a questionable targeting call .
Mack drives ’Cats
Mekhi Mack replaced him and fumbled to SWO – but otherwise rolled like a Mack Truck to net 95 yards.
“Mack grew up as did many more of our kids,” Byrd said.
Richlands is sending a tape of the ejection to state officials, yet the story does not end there.
“Owen was like an assistant coach, talking to our running backs and DBs, and I told him ‘if you ever think about coaching down the line, talk to me,” Byrd said. “Most kids would have been sulking, pouting or angry in the background.”
Simco’s 7-yard run in the first quarter and Chris Exley’s PAT was the Wildcat’s lone – and winning – score.
Simco also had a second-quarter interception with SWO at the Wildcats’ 12-yard line.
Yet the winning points weren’t the only good opportunity for Richlands, which had the ball inside the 10-yard line of SWO.
“We fumbled it away and have 11 turnovers in our first two games,” Byrd said.
Even so, he remained high on the play of sophomore quarterback.
“He was composed and probably more composed at the end than the beginning,” he said. “I really look forward to seeing his growth this season and the next two.”
Walters is terror
on defensive side
The Wildcats’ defense put on a show with the play off tackle Zarion Walters.
“He must have had 15 to 17 tackles, two for lost yardage and blocked two punts,” Byrd said. “To me, he was the best player on the field. He had one of those MVP performances.”
Yet just a short time ago, the 6-foot-3, 242-pound senior was in the doghouse.
“I dressed him down in front of his teammates about his effort after the South Brunswick (loss) and he responded,” said Byrd. “Southwest couldn’t handle him.”
Byrd also said linebacker Julian Thiel came up with a key play as the Stallions were mounting a drive to potentially win the game.
“He made a great open-field tackle and we got the ball back with 50 seconds left, knowing all we had to do was get a first down to win it,” Byrd said.
Thiel, a 6-1, 176-pound sophomore, also had a think-tank session to turn him around.
“He was taken out early because of his play and to get coached up, and came back to make a big play,” Byrd said. “If he doesn’t make that tackle, it’s a touchdown.”
SWO’s score came early in the third quarter.
Panthers next
Richlands travels to Beulaville on Friday to face East Duplin, another breed of cat that has proven almost impossible to beat in recent years.
The Panthers have dropped the Wildcats 12 straight and 15 of the past 16.
It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2019 because of the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on scheduling.
East Duplin lost 58-57 to Princeton last week and beat Dixon 49-0 the week before.
“We can’t have the turnovers we had and expect to beat a Battle Holley-coached team,” said Byrd, who was a center and linebacker at James Kenan in the late 1980s when Holley quarterbacked Wallace-Rose Hill.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball, and defensively we have to handle their misdirection.
“We have to show a great amount of discipline.”
