Nora Williams said her father pushed her hard during her four years at James Kenan.
It paid off, as Williams became an all-time statistical leader for the Tigers’ basketball team.
Two months ago, she signed a letter-of-intent to play hoops at Methodist University in Fayetteville.
Her father, Kenny Williams, is the Tigers’ head coach.
The father-daughter project helped James Kenan return to the state playoffs, its first appearance since moving from 1A to 2A in 2017.
These are but a few reasons why the June graduate is Duplin’s Elite Ms. Basketball for the 2022 season.
Williams is the first Tiger girls player to reap the honor since Dezarae Phillips won it three straight years (2012-14). Phillips shared it in 2014 with East Duplin’s Jonisha McCoy, who finished her career with the honor in three of her four years, missing one season with an injury.
Joining Williams on the first team are North Duplin’s Reece Outlaw and Addy Higginbotham, Wallace-Rose Hill’s Emoni Bethea and East Duplin’s Mayka Kornegay.
Williams, the third all-time leading scorer in JK history, had stiff competition for being named the county’s best from Outlaw, a sophomore, and Higginbotham, a freshman. The Tigers and Rebels never played, in part because the Duplin Holiday Classic was discontinued.
The all-county first team is comprised of two seniors, two freshmen and a sophomore.
North Duplin, which won the Carolina 1A Conference, roared to a 22-win season, giving veteran coach John Oliver the best ride of his career.
Oliver steered the Rebels into the third round of the playoffs and himself into the Duplin’s Elite Coach of the Year honor.
Second-team selections are Rebel Tateyawna Faison, Panther Sallie Hatcher, Bulldog Iliyah Pearsall and Tigers Emma Avent and Ron’Nyia Joyner.
Ms. BASKETBALL
Nora Williams, Senior,
Forward, James Kenan
During the recruiting process, Williams saw colleges and how the coaches run their basketball programs.
Methodist head coach Cheryl McNair had the right words, action and flair, and the Tiger senior felt drawn and comfortable in two ways.
“Her coaching way was similar to my dad’s and that was really the main reason,” said Williams, who has been coached by her father on summer travel teams since her early years. “I felt comfortable with the coaching staff and feel I can play at that level.”
Not surprisingly, Williams wants to follow in her father’s footsteps by teaching and coaching basketball. But for now, she’s ready to step up.
“My father was very tough on me,” she said. “People thought I had it easier, but he stayed on me all the time and I’m grateful he was like that.”
Kenny Williams admitted he drove his daughter hard, and has some—but few—regrets.
“I think that’s just the natural way for any parent in this situation,” he said. “Yeah, I pushed her and I expected more. I got on her more about details, which I couldn’t with the other players.”
Williams averaged 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and had 34 double-doubles during her career.
The COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season of 2020 kept her 84 points shy of the 1,000-point mark, reached in this century by Phillips and JK Hall of Fame point guard Anita Rogers (1999-2002). Williams is third on JK’s all-time list, trailing only second place Phillips and top Tiger Rogers.
Yet it might be her all-around game and balance that turned Williams into an all-time Tiger.
She was in the ECC’s top tier, which speaks volumes since the conference had two incredibly talented and deep teams – North Lenoir (23-3) and Southwest Onslow (23-5).
Williams was first in rebounding (9.7) and blocks (2.1), second in double-doubles (nine), third in assists (2.9) and fifth in steals (2.7), with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.03.
All the while, the elder Williams pushed his daughter to put in the time.
“I stayed in the gym and stayed in the weight room,” said Williams, who will play a stretch forward for the Division 3 Monarchs. “And that’s my plan for this summer, too.”
James Kenan missed the state playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2021, but made the cut this winter as the third school from the ECC.
Her all-around game was among the best in Duplin County if gauged on the 2,000 Club stat, which accounts for points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Williams joins East Duplin’s McCoy and Wallace-Rose Hill’s Justice Carr as the only county players to get to the 2,000 Club in recent memory.
COACH OF
THE YEAR
JOHN OLIVER,
NORTH DUPLIN
Even as early as the 2021 season, North Duplin was listed among the struggling basketball teams in the 1A classification. That is fact based on won-lost records.
But with an influx of young talent this winter, the Rebels moved from the cellar to near the penthouse with a 22-win season.
Oliver pushed all the right buttons and now needs to work on building depth and getting a few players to help Addy Higginbotham dribble and pass the ball to beat presses and man-to-man and zone coverage in the half-court set.
Yet instead of counting wins on one hand, the Rebel fans have higher expectations. An upgrade in non-conference teams would help, even if ND loses a few games during the regular season.
That way they will be prepared for teams such as Wilson Prep, which eliminated them in the third round of the state playoffs.
North Duplin will have many mismatches next season as it did this year when rolling to the Carolina 1A Conference title, and then whipping Lakewood (11-9) and East Columbus (13-12) in the playoffs.
Yet this season was nothing short of sweet as North Duplin rolled to a 9-0 mark before falling to Lakewood, a good team inside but whose guard play was nonexistent. The Rebels would come back to beat the Leopards three times, including the finals of the conference tournament and first round of the state 1A playoffs.
Oliver helped the Rebels respond to its first loss by winning 11 in a row.
It was indeed a season to remember in Calypso even if ND’s league and non-conference foes didn’t pushed the Rebels hard.
Consider the campaign a statement about next season as all but Starr Jaco return.
For true Duplin County basketball fans, it was a shame the annual holiday tournament disappeared because the other three 2A schools play in the ECC and already see “enough of each other,” as most coaches say.
Oliver beat out James Kenan’s Kenny Williams for the top coach award. Williams’ Tigers had schedule that was too brutal as the top two teams in the ECC won more than 20 games. JK returned to the state playoffs, though, as Williams’ dedication to developing players made them competitive.
Oliver’s control and coolness proved to be an image of how ND approached games. The Rebels feared no one and had respect for everyone.
Yet the best flash drive image of ND is on page B1 of this newspaper with Oliver hugging two of his players. If that doesn’t scream hoops happiness nothing will.
One snapshot of an unforgettable image of the Rebels’ 22-win, two-title campaign in the Carolina 1A regular season and tournament.
FIRST TEAM
Reece Outlaw,
Soph, Forward,
North Duplin
It’s fact more than opinion that Outlaw and Higginbotham were the driving forces for North Duplin.
Their combined effort and production propelled the Rebels to a 22-2 mark and championships in the conference tournament and regular season.
Outlaw averaged 17.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 2.8 assists. She could be the best all-around female athlete in Duplin County, and could play softball in college.
And the sophomore hardly seems yet to hit her potential on the hardwood. Outlaw leads by example and by encouraging words and actions.
Addy Higginbotham,
Freshman, Guard,
North Duplin
All of Higginbotham’s talents cannot be disclosed by simply reading her stat line, although that’s impressive.
The freshman point guard has elite ball-handling skills, a keen sense for the game and is developing the awareness of where every player is on the court.
In addition, she averaged 15.1 points, 3.5 assists, and 4.9 steals.
When every Rebel was stressed and overwhelmed in a third-round playoff loss to Wilson Prep, Higginbotham was the lone cool head.
Makya Kornegay,
Freshman, Guard,
East Duplin
Kornegay came to the rescue when Amyia Hall, Ms. Basketball in 2021, moved to Charlotte to play for Chambers High.
But Kornegay, an upstart freshman, had to guide a Panther team with no returning players. Not just starters, players.
She averaged 11.8 points and can play at either the shooting or point guard position. Sometimes she had to play both as East Duplin, the county’s overall power for the past four decades, had a rare down season.
Emoni Bethea,
Senior, Forward,
Wallace-Rose Hill
Bethea averaged 10.8 points, including 14 points and 11 boards in 45-31 upset of James Kenan on Senior Night in Teachey. She netted 11.5 points as a junior.
SECOND TEAM
Tateyawna Faison,
Freshman, Center,
North Duplin
Faison is a 6-foot pivot who alters and blocks shots, while also turning loose balls and rebounds in the paint into hoops. She averaged 6.9 points and 7.8 rebounds as a player the Rebels needed her on the court.
Emma Avent, Senior,
Guard, James Kenan
Avent averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 steals as the Tigers’ point guard, finishing a career in which she had more than 500 points, 300 rebounds and 200 steals.
Sallie Hatcher,
Sophomore, Guard,
East Duplin
Hatcher can shoot the basketball and more of that will be discovered in the future for the sophomore who averaged 9.3 points.
Iliyah Pearsall,
Senior, Guard,
Wallace-Rose Hill
Pearsall averaged 5.5 points on a Bulldog team that got beat up early in the season and then developed a progressively hard core. What foes saw the second time against WRH was a vastly improved team that aggressively pursued the action.
Ron’Nyia Joyner,
Junior, Guard,
James Kenan
Joyner averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and hit 13 3-point shots, increasing her assists and steals while cutting down on turnovers from a season ago. She’ll have an expanded role next season and appears to be ready for the challenge.
Honorable Mention: Starr Jaco (ND), TaLaizia Newkirk (JK), Megan Martin (ND).