TEACHEY – Turnovers, blown coverages and the smallest mistakes put Wallace-Rose Hill in a 31-7 hole last week against Leesville Road.
But in the 2A vs. 4A football game, the undersized Bulldgogs didn’t see the “game over” light flash, giving the Pride all it might have wanted during a 31-21 win at the Jack Holley Football Complex/Thell Overman Field.
And this was far more than a moral victory, since Leesville Road has almost 2,000 students in its school and a football team with few if any weaknesses. That number is nearly equal to the population of Duplin County’s three 2A schools.
WRH played a robust game once it overcame the sluggish beginning.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Leesville Road but was moved because of work being done on the Pride’s stadium.
“We were very hesitant early and settled down,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger. “We were a little stiff and our talent is good enough to overcome many teams we play but not a team which has talent and depth at every position.
“We gave them 24 points.”
Then it got interesting as WRH used a slow-down offense, quick huddles and fast snaps to catch the Pride off guard.
“We made adjustments and were burning them based off their rules. Their kids are so good and well-trained that we had to do stuff before they got set. They used to read either the backs or the guards. It was like a college football game and you make a decision to stop the run or stop the pass.”
Bulldog QB Xzavier Pearsall got the offense clicking, and on fourth down the lefty rolled to his right and hit Corbin Kerr for a touchdown that trimmed the deficit to 31-15.
Later in the quarter Pearsall rolled out, dodged defenders and hit Lonnie Wilson, who made a juggling catch for a 69-yard score.
Pearsall was 4 of 9 and WRH used its running game to move the football down the field throughout the game.
“After the game the kids were upset because they felt the game should have been closer,” Motsinger said. “The only real drive they (Pride) had was their first one.”
But big plays count on the scoreboard no matter the circumstances and events that transpire.
WRH’s first drive ended inside the Pride’s 10. With about three minutes left in the opening quarter, Leesville Road got into the red zone where RB Gabriel Simpkins scored on a run up the middle to make it 7-0.
WRH drove to midfield before fumbling the ball on a jet sweep – and Leesville Road’s scoop-and-score pushed the lead to 14-0.
Then Duplin’s Elite 2021 first-team halfback Antwon Momtgomery scored on a 43-yard run, literally knocking down two Pride defenders en route to the end zone.
Leesville Road QB John Mark Shaw (110-134 for 188 yards and two TDs) found the smallest crack in the middle of the field and it led to a score late in the second quarter.
Then the Pride kicked a field goal with 3.6 seconds left in the half to balloon the lead to 24-7.
A missed assignment led to the final Pride score in the third quarter.
Kerr, a sophomore, ran for 117 yards for his third consecutive 100-yard plus game.
Montgomery toted the pig six times for 62 yards, while doing double duty in the middle of the ‘Dawgs defense. Newcomers Ja’Corey Boney (5-46), Lonnie Wilson (10-54) and Irving Brown (8-28 plus a 12-yard reception) also had bright moments.
DJ Scott’s 89 rushing yards paced the Pride.
“Our young kids are growing up and I’m proud they didn’t quit,” Motsinger said. “To this point of our non-conference season, I’m pleased.”
Patriots on deck
WRH (2-1) continues its home-stand on Friday when Pender pays a visit. The Patriots’ flex bone option attack is potent. In fact they nearly beat East Duplin last season, falling 48-44. Pender (2-0) has trampled Lejeune 63-6 and Union 75-0.
“They use two quarterbacks and throw the ball very well compared to their teams in the past,” Motsinger said. “They have lots of options in the offense, tons of talent and tons of athletes. They believe they can score 80 on anyone and if you believe that it can happen.
“Defensively they put 10 in the box and use their great speed. We’re their Super Bowl. It’s a rivalry that has been around longer than me.”
In fact, longer than almost everyone who still follows the Bulldogs.
From 1946-55, Wallace High was 7-0-1 vs. Burgaw High. Since WRH opened in 1956, the Bulldogs are 52-13 for an overall domination of 59-13-1. Pender opened in 1975, was 3A before Topsail and Heide Trask opened, and is now 1A.
This will be their first meeting since 2016, when WRH moved back up to 2A.
