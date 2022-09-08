TEACHEY – Turnovers, blown coverages and the smallest mistakes put Wallace-Rose Hill in a 31-7 hole last week against Leesville Road.

But in the 2A vs. 4A football game, the undersized Bulldgogs didn’t see the “game over” light flash, giving the Pride all it might have wanted during a 31-21 win at the Jack Holley Football Complex/Thell Overman Field.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com