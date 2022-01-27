WRH rally late against ED for first victory of the season By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor Jan 27, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEULAVILLE – Emoni Bethea got Wallace-Rose Hill to the edge of victory.Jamie Moses pushed the Bulldogs over their final hurdle.Moses’ rebound basket with 25 second left lifted WRH to a 43-41 win over East Duplin on Jerry Hunter Court.It was the first win for first-year coach Simmone Murray.Bethea, who led all scorers with 17 points, rallied her team with nine fourth-quarter points. Her final basket came with 1:09 to play and it tied the game at 41-41.East Duplin committed a turnover to give WRH the ball with 51 seconds left.Moses’ put-back gave the Bulldogs their only lead of the game.Neveah Dobson, a freshman, was likewise pivotal in the rally, scoring six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.Dobson had consecutive rebound baskets to open the fourth and an inside hoop after ED’s Sallie Hatcher nailed a 3-pointer.Down 39-37, Bethea took over.She scored on a drive to the iron and then zipped in a 3-pointer to knot it at 39-39.Kornegay hit a shot in the lane, but Bethea answered with a dart.Kornegay, a freshman, missed the first shot of a one-and-one with seven ticks left as WRH escaped. Bethea fouled out on on the play.East Duplin’s long-range shooting was a key in building a 26-19 halftime lead.Hatcher and Chandler Mobley opened with bombs and Dobson’s 15-footer gave ED a 10-9 edge.But Kornegay and Hatcher each connected for a pair of trifectas as the Panthers got 18 of their 26 points from behind the arc.Kornegay’s steal and layup and a three shot ED to a 17-9 lead. Following an inside score by Bethea, Kornegay and Hatcher had back-to-back 3s.Hatcher’s final bomb of the second quarter came with 22 seconds remaining.WRH stayed close because of a conventional three-point play by Sabrina Batts, two charity tosses by Illiyah Pearsall and the all-around play of Bethea.A corner jumper by Pearsall and a 3-pointer by Dobson early in the third got WRH to within 30-26. But Mobley and Dakota Colley moved the margin to nine points heading into the fourth quarter.The win was Wallace-Rose Hill’s first over their rival since 2015.ED’s Hatcher scored 12 and Mobley and Bella Gaby combined for 11.This week, WRH (1-8, 1-4) travels to South Lenoir on Tuesday, James Kenan on Wednesday and North Lenoir on Friday.Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basket Bethea Sport Basketball Sallie Hatcher Rebound Jamie Moses East Duplin Lead Latest e-Edition Duplin Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 Eastern NC Living Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesDuplin closings in preparation for potential hazardous weatherFormer Beulaville teacher charged with indecent liberties with a studentAgribusiness Council annual dinner on the books for Jan. 25Survey data shows Duplin, Sampson residents have positive outlook on agriculture, and renewable energy projectsRoberts outshines the field, 'Mot' rules sidelines during 'Dawg's yearFire NewsFrancisco Diaz-Rivas reappointed to Governor Roy Cooper's Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino AffairsNavient to cancel more than $33 million of NC borrowers student loan debtStraight outta Wallace: Two-time NBA champ M.L. Carr returns ‘home’ for tourney in his honorGeorgia Farrior receives first ever Spirit of Wallace Award Images