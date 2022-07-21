GREENSBORO – Braxton Brown was prepared for a battle on the gridiron, knowing the competition would be the among the best in the state.
Marlon Marquez knew he would likewise be in a war on the soccer pitch where he would face off against the biggest and fastest players.
Duplin County’s two all-stars proved they could take the heavy hits and stay with lightning-fast foes as members of the North Carolina Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game for June graduates.
“I built a little more confidence by our second practice,” said East Duplin’s Brown, who will play for Methodist University in Fayetteville this fall. “The competition (level) was way up there, even during practices.”
Brown, a two-time all-county player, anchored an East Duplin defense that won the East Central 2A Conference title last fall. He played against a few of his East teammates, but had no trouble embracing them for his final prep football game.
“It was a great experience, including everything we did leading up to the game,” said Brown whose East team fell to the West stars 33-12 at Jamieson Stadium on the campus of Greensboro Grimsley High School.
Marquez, who helped Wallace-Rose Hill rebound from a rare down season in 2021 by scoring 40 goals and dishing out 17 assists as the Bulldogs went 14-5-1 overall and 9-2-1 in the rugged ECC.
“He played about 17 minutes the first half and about 20 the second half, against 3A and 4A talent,” said WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz, who also had Hector Reyes-Zavala selected for the elite game in 2019. “He played with them and didn’t back down. I’m happy and proud he represented Duplin County and Wallace Rose-Hill High School so well.
“He earned his spot. It’s a good example of a kid working hard and being rewarded for it.”
The East and West boys fought to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday of last week.
Trio of backs spark
West to victory
A year ago, the football game featured a total of seven points.
The West won once again this year with its strong defense and a power running game.
The running back trio of Jabrii Carolina (Thomasville), Tre’von Hester (Greensboro Page) and Akin Robinson (West Rowan) capitalized on big holes opened by their offensive line, with each back recording a run of 25-plus yards in the first half. Carolina and Hester each finished with a pair of touchdowns.
First-down runs by Carolina and Hester set up the West’s first score of the game, an 11-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jahmier Slade of Greensboro Dudley.
Later in the first quarter, the West defense forced its second three-and-out of the night, giving its offense great position around midfield. A few big plays later by Hester and Carolina, the West was deep in the red zone, and Carolina finished off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run, making it 14-0.
Hester’s good night became better with a 29-yard TD run, with East defenders struggling to bring him down at the goal line as the West went up 20-0 late in the second quarter.
The East offense eventually got going just before the end of the half, with quarterback Hayes Pippin (Washington) connecting with Southern Durham’s Jewalace Holmes for a 22-yard touchdown on a go route, making it a 20-7 game at the half.
It was more of the same out of the break for the West, as its defense forced and recovered a fumble. A few plays later, Carolina punched it in from five yards out for his second scoring run of the night, as the West made it 26-7.
But Holmes’ big night continued for the East, as the Southern Durham wideout hauled in a 24-yard TD catch from Hoggard quarterback Sam Jones to trim the East’s lead to 26-14, with just under nine minutes to go in the third quarter.
Neither offense could get much going during the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, but the West eventually padded its lead with a one-yard scoring run from Hester, his second touchdown of the evening.
Summer series moves
to December in 2024
The football game will be moved to December starting in 2024. Basketball and soccer will remain in July. Graduates of the 2023 class will play their all-star game next July, and 2024 all-stars play a week after the conclusion of the state finals.
This date appears to be in conflict with another postseason prep all-star game, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, where the best from North Carolina faces South Carolina’s best. That event is usually played the third week in December. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas has been cancelled the previous two years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
How these two events “fight” for players will be determined in 2024.
East soccer starts fast,
then rallies for tie
The East came out with authority in the first half and struck quickly.
New Hanover forward Aidan Payne added on to his incredible senior year by opening the scoring through some tough defense and chipping a shot over the keeper.
Payne led New Hanover to the state championship and was later named as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
Sanderson’s Aidan Morgan h then converted a penalty to put his team ahead 2-0.
The tide of the game turned as the West began to control of the ball and generate scoring chances.
Eventually, Benny Hernandez of High Point Central used his high-end speed to break free and beat the goalkeeper to get his team back within a goal at 2-1 after the first half.
Andrew Beohler of Concord scored quickly in the second half to get the game level.
The East pushed to go back ahead, but couldn’t get it done as the West began to regain some steam in the final 20 minutes.
Kheynne Ona broke through for the West to make it 3-2 for his side, but the lead was short-lived as Brendan Peeples of Cardinal Gibbons wired home a long and flawless free-kick moments later to tie at 3-3.
W. Carteret center
Ellingsworth shines
West Carteret center Jaxon Ellingsworth put on a show at the all-star basketball game on Monday.
It was the type of performance that was a regular occurrence for him during the high school season with the Patriots.
The six-foot-eight big man averaged a 21.9 point, 10.4 rebound double-double during the season and played his way onto the college basketball radar.
He led an upstart West Carteret team all the way to the 3A Eastern regional final where it lost a close game to Fayetteville Seventy-First.
Ellingsworth scored 29 points and was named as the game’s MVP even though the East lost 92-90.
On a night that featured a litany of players breaking double figures, Ellingsworth, an East Carolina recruit, made a statement by being the only one to dominate throughout the game.