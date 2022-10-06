LaGRANGE – The death of offensive line coach Rick Jones this season was a huge loss to Wallace-Rose Hill.
Yet the way this year’s line has progressed and played, Jones would be thrilled.
That line has paved the way for the Bulldogs 5-1 mark, including last week’s 68-0 stomping of North Lenoir in which WRH ran for 440 yards.
Jones passed the day the Bulldogs beat Clinton in Week 2.
“He was a big part of these guys’ progress when they were freshmen and sophomores,” said ’Dawgs’ offensive coordinator Adam Scronce. “You kind of don’t replace that kind of person. He was here when I played in 1997-98. He had a special bond with the kids, especially the lineman.
“Rick had all these little sayings. It’s been tough on the them.”
Center Jackson Stampe is the lone returnee as Scott Imwalle and Frank Sessoms have stepped in for Jones.
Head coach Kevin Motsinger said Stampe came to him last week with a new-found belief.
“He said, ‘Coach you told us we had a chance to be as good as last year’s team and I didn’t buy that until now. I believed everything else but not that,’” Motsinger said.
Last year’s line blocked for Kanye Roberts (Appalachian State), Kaymond Farrior (Fayetteville State) and current senior Antwon Montgomery en route to a berth in the 2A finals.
“Those running backs can make up for many things,” Scronce said. “But aside from Robert, whose primarily playing defense, we have a whole new group of running backs.”
Montgomery is being used at middle linebacker on a vastly improved WRH defense. Yet Scronce said he’s the best blocking back and an example for the current group. His blocking during the win over Clinton was key.
Line ’em up
knock ’em down
The new line on both sides of Stampe includes left tackle Daniel Galvin, left guard Ashton Duff, right tackle Jhaydyn Morisseau and right guard Juan Inestroza. Jace Turner and Jacob Schrei-Reyes play tight end roles in an offense where 9-10 players block on every down.
“They’re probably one of (our) biggest lines ever; coach (Jack) Holley’s team in 2000 wasn’t that big,” said Scronce, who was on Holley’s staff at WRH and Harrells Christian Academy in the 2000s.
That’s both a luxury and a curse, since in the past their physical abilities could bowl over the opposition. As first-year varsity players they are still adjusting to the speed of the game and advanced techniques.
“What they’re starting to get better with is getting on people and staying on them and moving our feet,” Scronce said. “It’s not about engage and stop. Last year we had one of the best offensive lines ever, but we feel this group could be just as good and that it was just going to take time.”
Time has flown for this new group of ’Dawgs in the trenches, even as the new RB corp has developed, in part because of injuries, but also because the WRH staff wanted the talented backs to get reps – all of them.
“We want our backs to get to the point where they want to block when they go in, and I think that’s happening,” Scronce said. “That’s what the kids have done the last five or six years, even Javonte (Williams), Kanye (Roberts), Cameron (Dalrymple) and Desmond (Newkirk).”
When QB Xzavier Pearsall went out with a back injury in the Pender game, RBs Lonnie Wilson, Irving Brown and Ja’Corey Boney stepped up to increase their production. Another newcomer, Southwest Onslow transfer Corbin Kerr, has been steady from the first game.
Brown even took the lead in the wildcat offense WRH ran when backup QB Reid Page was sidelined with an injury. Wilson was supposed to be the QB-like RB, but he too found his way to the injury list.
“Each week since our first preseason scrimmage, our line and backs have shown improvement,” Scronce said.
Scronce has been the offensive coordinator since 2017.He started coaching at WRH in 2005, coaching DBs and JV RBs and being the JV OC until 2007.
“What’s really different is kids today like to watch film because that’s how they learn just about everything (online),” Scronce said. “So going over film with them has changed dramatically.”
To date, injuries have been a blessing in disguise for WRH, helping young players develop.
From this point forward it will hurt a lot more when a starter or contributor hits the sidelines.
It’s the time of the season where the team needs every player available.
Pearsall returns, backs
put up big numbers
Pearsall returned from his back injury to throw TD passes to Boney and Devine West. He also ran for a pair of scores. He brings super athletic talent to his position and is another weapon teams must defend as he can also run the ball.
Brown (10-133), Kerr (15-156) Boney (6-50) all had a pair of scores as WRH tacked up 21 points in the opening quarter and 35 more before halftime. Javyn Fredericks (4-51) also got involved in the game.
WRH is idle this week and will host Kinston Oct. 14. Then come Duplin County clashes with East Duplin on Oct. 21 and James Kenan on Oct. 28 in the regular-season finale.
The bye week gives the Bulldogs time to heal as the final two games will have the ECC title hanging in the balance. ED beat JK 21-14 but the Tigers remain a serious threat. As do the defending ECC champs from Beulaville.
