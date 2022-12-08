TEACHEY – Football fans at Wallace-Rose Hill are both spoiled and often in the dark as to realistic expectations.
Because of its success, they frequently demand and accept nothing less than an appearance in the state finals, even in seasons after the Bulldogs graduate 10 or more starters that were instrumental in a push deep into the playoffs.
Such as last season when Kanye Roberts, Kaymond Farrior and an experienced line pushed the ’Dawgs to the 2A finals by winning four road playoff games. That included a 21-17 third-round victory at East Duplin.
Fast forward just a few months and head coach Kevin Motsinger and his staff returned just three offensive starters, one of which was RB Antwon Montgomery, who was then moved to linebacker to bolster the defense as a crop of underclassmen toted the ball.
WRH (12-3) delivered, though, as the staff pushed their young’uns to the East Region final last Friday where they fell 28-26 to No. 2 East Duplin. The senior-dominated Panthers beat WRH 13-12 during the regular season, meaning the two-time ECC champs and current state finalist beat WRH twice by a total of three points.
Got that over-zealous fans?
The other loss came during a competitive 31-21 setback to 4A Leesville Road, which finished 9-3.
One of WRH’s biggest wins came when it popped Clinton 35-18. The No. 5 Dark Horses didn’t lose again until ED slipped by them 28-27 in the third round of the playoffs.
“Ask any coach who lost what we did if they expected to be in the regional championship,” said Motsinger. “All of this is a credit to our kids’ work.
“But instead I’m bombarded with questions about kicking short to Northeastern when their kid is leading the state in returns. And holy smoke we come back and win that game (35-31 after falling behind 19-0).
“Or quizzed by people about our three-man defensive line. Or why I’m running so many sophomores and juniors at a jamboree.
“We have so many experts who think they have a clue and they just don’t. The expectations and standards won’t change. Perception is reality but what people perceive as reality is not reality.”
The film from the two ED encounters will show that WRH was a play or two away from winning both games.
While center Jackson Stampe graduates, the rest of the offensive line returns, as do junior RB Corbin Kerr (204-1,500, 19 TDs), sophomore Irving Brown (179-1,622, 28 TDs) and Lonnie Wilson (82-620, 6 TDs), who never fully recovered from an injury. Expect junior -----Ja’Corey Boney (57-588, 5 TDs)--- — to raise his level a notch as well.
Further, junior Javyn Frederick got his feet wet this season and will be a bigger contributor next season as will freshmen Jamane Lamb and JaQues Oliver.
WRH loses QB Xzavier Pearsall, a two-way threat (688 yards running, 482 passing and 11 TDs), but Reid Page and Kam Thomas were signal callers from the junior varsity team that went 8-2 and are in line for reps and could contribute. Thomas played some on special teams and in the playoff as a DB against Northeastern.
WRH also has several up-and-coming linemen – Tyvaun William, Avery Murray, Jason Diers, Jerard Smith, all sophomores – from its JV squad who have bright futures.
That WRH achieved so much given a rash of injuries – Pearsall, Montgomery, Wilson, Josh Contrares – further amplifies the season.
“I hate it so bad our kids didn’t get get to the last week,” Motsinger said “They won’t ever understand how big a deal it is to get as far as they did, or just how much better they were than anyone thought they would be.
“They were a pure joy on the practice field and in the weight room, and I’m so proud of how they fought to the very end. It’s a true testament that sums this team up.
“These ‘Dawgs are warriors and have represented our colors, our (Jack Holley) tree with honor and heart. These kids did everything in their power to get back to the finals.”
And next season East Duplin will no doubt understand what WRH knows: It’s harder to stay on top of the East than it is to get to the top.
Meanwhile, Motsinger, who has a 157-77 (.671) career mark—including massive rebuilds at James Kenan and New Hanover—will be reloading with more experience and fewer question marks.