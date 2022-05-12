ROSEBORO – North Duplin captured its third baseball trophy of the season by beating Rosewood 9-7 last Thursday at Lakewood High School in the finals of the Carolina 1A Conference Tournament.
Eight players knocked in runs for the Rebels, who won the regular-season CC title and the FCA Duplin-Wayne Crossover Challenge two weeks previous.
Senior shortstop Kyle Smith, the top-hitting Rebel, and classmate and pitcher/third baseman Gavin Lee drove in a run each and junior Erik Rosas knocked in two.
Yet the Rebels would never have gone 16-5, their best record in nine seasons, without the play of freshmen Hunt Pate, Austin Duff and Wesley Holmes, and sophomore Tanner Kornegay.
Duff, Kornegay and Holmes each drove a run across the plate, while leadoff hitter Pate was limited to one hit.
The foursome should be key to keeping the Rebels’ program solid in the next few seasons as first-year coach Colten Chrisman works on painting the baseball culture.
Each of the young guns brings a slightly different touch.
Pate is the get-on-base hustler.
“Maybe I’m crazy for having a freshman lead off, but he’s got the talent and his play speaks for itself,” Chrisman said. “He’s someone I don’t have to coach hard because he’s so hard on himself.”
Pate is brutally tough on opposing pitchers.
He is hitting .365 with a team-high 26 runs and 29 stolen bases. Coming into this week, he had hit safely in 12 games, drew 11 walks and struck out just three times in 72 plate appearances. The second baseman has a sparkling on-base percentage of .479.
“On many high school teams he would play JV, and at times he looked like a 14 year old,” Chrisman said. “But he’s not close to graduating and there’s plenty of growth left for a really good young player.”
Duff, a catcher, brings toughness behind the plate and a solid lefty swinging stick.
He’s hitting .364 with eight walks, three doubles and a triple, a team-high 23 RBI. He’s second on the squad with 23 runs and has a .433 OBP.
“He’s a wall back there (blocking pitches) and our pitchers feel confident they can throw any pitch,” Chrisman said. “He knows the game at a high level and his arm is only going to get stronger.”
The No. 3 hitter in the lineup has struck out just one time this season.
“We feel confident that if Hunt gets on, Kyle or Austin will move him along or drive him in,” Chrisman said. “Coach (Thomas) Brickhouse has really zoned in on working with Duff, who brings a lot to our team.”
So does Holmes, who has seemed to progress three steps forward in the past three weeks . He’s upped his average to .275 with six RBI in his past four games and has 14 total runs batted in.
Kornegay has been another key freshman contributor after notching four hits in 12 at-bats lately He’s hitting .301 with three doubles and 14 runs. He’s had four two-hit games, and scored three times during ND’s 13-1 semifinal win over Hobbton.
“We’ve got some nice pieces, kids who like the game and are aggressive,” Chrisman said.
Johnsey to the rescue
Junior first baseman/pitcher Tyler Johnsey earned extra credit in the win over Rosewood with his effort on the mound. He held the Eagles without a hit or run over the final three innings, after Rosewood had gotten to starter Lee for five hits and four earned runs.
Rosewood scored four times in the opening inning and three times in the second. ND countered with a seven spot in the second. Eagle Anderson Clucas drove in three runs.
The only other runs to cross the plate came in the fourth.
In the triumph over Hobbton on Wednesday, Lee (.286, 11 RBI) homered, singled, drove in three runs and Kelly (.376, 178 RBI) likewise had three RBI with a double and two singles.
Rosas picked up the win by scattering two hits, a walk and six strikeouts over five frames.
ND has won nine straight after a 7-2 loss to Rosewood on April 1. The Rebels strung together six in a row following a 1-2 beginning.
The finish earned the No. 6 Rebels a home game in the first round of the 1A state playoffs this week against No. 27 Northampton. The winner takes on the survivor of No. 11 Falls Lake Academy and No. 22 Riverside-Martin.
After that No. 2 Wilson Prep is the most likely foe to emerge from the bottom half of the 32-team bracket.
