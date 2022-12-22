...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt, becoming west winds 30 to
40 kt Friday with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
WARSAW – A rash of injuries reduced the James Kenan roster to nine players last week as ankles, hips, other body parts and the flu have been devastating.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said veteran coach Taylor Jones. “We’re going back and forth from hospital to hospital. Four of five starters were out and five in total.”
The MASH list includes forwards Mason Brown (ankle) and Marcus Baysden (kidney) and guard Stephon Stanley (hip). The departures caused Jones to bring up Zarmarion Smith from the junior varsity squad.
Smith responded by scoring 14 points during a 76-35 victory over North Duplin last Wednesday.
Letter-winners Jamaury Coe and Aiden Venecia, the two healthy starters, led a 26-8 second quarter spurt that put the Tigers (2-3) comfortably in front 42-18 at halftime.
“I didn’t know what to expect with just nine players suited up, but we played outstanding by jumping on them early,” Jones said.
Jones is excited about the development of sophomores Stanley, Tyquise Wilson and TJ Oates and freshman Smith, as well as juniors Kel Artis, Toby Pender and Tavion Harris.
“We’re talented, you’ll see, but right now we’re just piecing it together and trying to build confidence in the players we see,” he said. “You’ll see flashes of brilliance. They kids have yet to do it for as long as they need to. It has to be relentless effort. But they play together and are a fun group to be around.
“We’re long, athletic, talented and are going to be really, really good. I can see it and I love our attitude.”
Two days later, James Kenan lost 72-35 to Kinston (6-1) in Warsaw in the ECC opener for both schools.
“I know how it looks,” said Jones in reference to the lopsided score, “but we battled against Kinston. We’d go on a 6-0 and then you say, OK, we’re seeing growth. I’ve been doing this for a long time and these guys have a chance to be special.”
Twice the
tourney fun
JK’s next foe will be Coastal Carolina today (Thursday) in the opening round of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Greater Neuse Winter Tournament at the University of Mount Olive. The Tigers will play in two games during the eight-team event.
Other first round games include: South Johnston-Wayne County Day, Southern Wayne-Wayne Christian and Rosewood-Wayne Prep.
The Tiger tournament fun continues at Wallace-Rose Hill during the three-day, eight-team M.L. Carr Christmas Tournament.
They open on Dec. 27 against 4A New Bern. Other first-round affairs include: WRH-Southeastern Home School, Living Water-Trask and Coastal Christian-Pender.
JK opens up ECC play on Jan. 4 by hosting South Lenoir. Two days later the Tigers travel to Beulaville for a game against Duplin County rival East Duplin (1-0).
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenccom