ELIZABETH CITY – Wallace-Rose Hill’s amazing run of six state titles in nine years gave the school’s longtime reputation an amazing boost.
Kevin Motsinger guided the Bulldogs to their sixth title during the run in 2017.
During its run to the 2A title, WRH beat another program that has made a name for itself the past two decades – Northeastern, located in Elizabeth City, a 20-minute drive to the Outer Banks and what seems like 90 miles from civilization eastward.
Running back Javonte Williams led the Bulldogs to a 63-52 win in the third round in 2017, and they would go on to beat Southwest Onslow (49-7) and then west champ Reidsville (35-28 in overtime).
The second matchup against the Eagles could be just as high-scoring, as Northeastern’s offense has outscored the opposition 539 (45) to 160 (13) en route to its 12-0 mark. That’s 45-13 per game.
WRH’s scoring figures in 13 games are 683-314, for averages of 53-24 per game.
Much of the Eagles’ success has been because of the guiding force of its head coach, Antonio Moore, who played there during his prep days and then across town at Elizabeth City State, where he was an all-CIAA performer.
Yet his greatest feats came when he traded his pads for a clipboard.
Moore has coached at Northeastern for the past 17 years, and during that time has a wall of accomplishments that include the following:
- Fifteen 10-win seasons.
- Nine conference championships.
- Three state championship appearances.
- Sending 78 players to the college ranks.
- Winning 185 football games.
“This could be a championship game,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger.
And it would be by last year’s standard. But the NCHSAA cut its classifications in half this fall and the East Region final will be Dec. 3, as the winner in Elizabeth City faces the survivor of No. 1 Princeton and No. 5 St. Pauls. That winner plays the West champ for a title.
Expect plenty of fireworks as the No. 10 East seed Bulldogs invade the Eagles’ Nest against the No. 3 seed.
“They are extremely big on both lines and athletic,” Motsinger said. “They have five huge human beings up front and lock you down. We just don’t get the same kind of boys that Northeastern gets year in, year out.”
Northeastern runs a spread attack that is spearheaded by quarterback Jalen Melson, who has hit on 112-of-162 of his passes for 2,346 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’s been picked just six times. Melson has also run for 396 yards and six scores.
The junior signal caller has plenty of play-makers, including three in the backfield.
Running backs EJ Gatling and Tysette Spencer have combined for 1,174 yards and nine TDs each. Jordan Jones has four scores and 363 yards as a counter choice.
Balanced attack
Yet the Eagles offense is balanced as they have run for 2,489 yards and passed for 2,670.
Gatling, a senior, has 28 catches for 535 yards out of the backfield.
Melson’s top target, though, is Shamur Smith, who has squeezed 48 balls for 1,079 yards and 15 TDs.
Alandas Williams Jr. has 19 catches for 395 yards.
Defensive tackle Kavion Freshwater (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) and Jamison Fletcher (6-2, 280) are the team’s top tacklers with 96 and 90 takedowns, respectively. Freshwater’s brother, Travion, signed to play at ECU three years ago.
Linebackers Devaughn Bell (70 tackles), Rashawn Lister (72) and Spencer (89) helped Northeastern shut out three teams this fall and hold three others to one score.
Northeastern beat No. 11 seed Washington 57-47 in the third round after breezing past Edenton Holmes (50-0) and East Carteret (52-8) in the first two rounds.
The Eagles, of course, will have to contend with Bulldog running backs Kanye Roberts and Kaymond Farrior and fullback Robert Montgomery.
Roberts is Duplin County’s all-time career rushing leader with over 6,000 yards. He has 2,620 yards and 42 scores this season. Montgomery has 1,467 yards and 15 scores. Farrior has 846 yards and 14 TDs.
Roberts and Farrior are threats as kickoff and punt returners, too. Farrior took a kickoff to the house against East Duplin last week as WRH avenged an earlier loss with a 21-17 win over the No. 2 Panthers. Farrior, generally the No. 3 option, also had a team-high 105 rushing yards in that one, which included a key 75-yard score.
Things went according to seeds in the West Region as No. 1 Shelby faces No. 4 Reidsville and No. 2 Maiden and No. 3 East Surry square off on Friday.
