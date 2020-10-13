Early voting for the Nov. 3 election gets underway today at seven One Stop sites in Pitt County and two in Greene County through Oct. 31.
In Pitt County the hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 17, 24 and 31; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Sites include:
- Pitt County Agricultural Center auditorium, 403 Government Circle
- Center at Alice F. Keene Park, arts and crafts room, 4561 County Home Road
- ECU Student Center, meeting room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.
- Eppes Recreation Center, multi-purpose room, 400 Nash St.
- Farmville Community Center, 3886 S. Main St.
- Willis Building auditorium, 300 E. First St.
- Winterville Fire Station community room, 2593 Railroad St.
Hours of operation in Greene County are from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 31, and 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 25. Sites include:
Greene County Board of Elections Office, 110 S.E. First St., Snow Hill
- Greene Community Center, 814 W. Harper St., Snow Hill
Voters who need to register are allowed to do so during the early voting period. They will need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID, utility bill, paycheck or other documentation. No ID is required just to vote. It’s too late to register to vote on Election Day.
The deadline for registered voters to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Ballots must be returned to the board of elections no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Voters also may hand-deliver them to their local elections offices.