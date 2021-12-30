East Carolina will have to wait at least another year to play in a long-awaited bowl game.
The Military Bowl was canceled on Sunday morning, just one day before the Pirates were set to play Boston College at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
The game was canceled just after noon on Sunday after Boston College revealed it had an alarming rate of COVID-19 cases and couldn’t proceed with the game.
Many ECU fans and family members of players spent Sunday traveling to the bowl site and surrounding areas in anticipation of ECU’s first bowl appearance since 2014.
Many supporters found out about the status of the game during their travels. Some turned around, while others went forward in an attempt to salvage the weekend.
Hayden Tarkington found out on the ride from Greenville to Washington, D.C. with his family.
“I was hoping to see the game,” Tarkington said from the Capital Hilton lobby.
Tarkington will be a freshman at ECU this fall, and he plans to study information technology. He has been a Pirates fan throughout his life, and was excited about attending a second bowl game after he and his family went to the Beef O’Brady’s Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla. in 2013.
Instead, sightseeing around D.C. is on tap. He plans to check out the Smithsonian Museum, as well as visiting Capitol HiIl.
Others, like Tim Johnson, couldn’t believe the news. His wife, Janet, thought her daughter and nephew were playing a joke when they relayed the news from the backseat.
Nope. No joke.
“I thought they were pulling my leg,” Janet said. “I was like, ‘This ain’t funny.’ Then they got on Twitter and we knew it was real when they were reading us the back-and-forth. We came up to support the Pirates and that’s what it’s all about. It is disappointing because we fought so hard to get back to a bowl game.”
The Johnsons have been season ticket holders since 2011. They estimate they have attended every home game except one or two in 10 years. They like to follow the Pirates, too, as they have attended the past two bowl games and were planning on attending their third.
The Johnsons had seats five rows off the field in Section 31.
“We were kind of blessed because I thought we had pretty good seats,” Janet said. “We went through some bad seasons but it was so nice to see the students fill the Boneyard this year and see fans hanging around at the end of the game.
“There were a couple games the past couple seasons where it was us and maybe five or six other people in the stands. We always stayed to the bitter end. Win, lose or draw, it doesn’t matter. We love our Pirates.”
The cancellation was a blow to all of their hard work and preparation.
Noah Henderson was excited to be part of the team that brought ECU back to the postseason. And when the Pirates’ offensive lineman heard the news on Sunday morning, he knew he had to make a difficult phone call to his family, who spent the day on the road.
“This has been the goal for a while to get ECU back to that level where we know we should be at,” Henderson said. “It’s a great feeling to be a part of. It’s been seven years and we’ll be known as the team that brought it back.”
Henderson and fellow offensive lineman Bailey Malovic said that the team was especially aware of the ongoing pandemic and made sure to take extra precautions.
“The Pirates were ready,” said Malovic, who was standing outside with luggage at his feet. “We did a great job of staying in. We knew what it was going to be.”
Some players stayed in while the team toured museums, and those that did experience the nation’s capital wore masks and tried to be as safe as possible. Henderson said that coaches, team officials and player leaders made sure that everyone knew that risks were heightened when traveling to a large city.
Henderson said that the players took their role in staying safe seriously.
And it largely worked, as ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said that two ECU players and three others associated with the team tested positive. Meanwhile, Boston College had at least 40 players test positive.
“We knew D.C. was going to be an area where we needed to watch out,” Henderson said. “That was part of our talk coming in. We know D.C. is full of outside people, and we know we’ve been doing a good job. … It’s a great feeling and we pride ourselves in always being ready.”