Dear Readers: Another year of severe weather has left many in eastern North Carolina still struggling but resilient. So again, a shout out to the generous spirit of eastern North Carolinians contributing to the recovery. My husband Patrick and I wish you a warm “Merry Christmas” and winter holidays and a new year filled with better days. Last year I wrote that storms cannot steal from us our joyful memories of Christmas and holiday traditions. As we all make new memories, think of old ones with a smile.
It took my ECU colleagues Kay Craven (registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes educator), Gina Firnhaber (assistant professor in College of Nursing) and myself about a year to research and prepare a journal article on “the southern diet.” I hope to mash the submit button to send it off to the editor by Christmas Eve.
Some health authorities say the Southern diet is synonymous with poor choices. The media attention given to the American Heart Association’s declaration that a “Southern diet could be deadly for people with heart disease” prompted us to study the science about the risks and benefits of eating traditional southern foods.
But, just as importantly we studied the foodways and traditions of those living in the southern U.S. Kay is originally from Alabama, Gina from eastern North Carolina, and I am from Detroit Michigan — but we all agreed there is no single “Southern diet.” I re-visited a study I learned about when I was a graduate student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
In 1952, researchers documented how food patterns in the South reflected values of respect for tradition, reverence for science, affability or Southern hospitality and approval of social distinctions. The researchers were trying to understand why Southerners chose and prepared foods the way they did then sought ways to encourage them to improve their food choices for better health.
Even today, a strong cultural value is given to traditional foods that were often born of poverty. Some of those food choices — when food was scarce — made survival possible, although we know it wasn’t only Southerners who made choices to add fat with dishes for much needed calories, or salt to meat to preserve it.
Many of our ancestors — Southerners as well as those from other parts of the U.S. — developed traditional meals that ensured survival. Today, however, those practices of seasoning with fat meat, for example, increase a person’s risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer and/or obesity. Nutrition educators today, just like those in the early 1950s, try to convince the public to make health-promoting food choices while still honoring the past.
I like to think of Christmas, as other holidays, as a time to do so, since we delight in savoring traditional foods and drinks. Kay, Gina and I know that “food is more than something to eat.” You won’t hear us advising patients to give up entirely the foods of a person’s heritage. You will hear us suggest eating some of those foods in moderate portion size and if possible, lighten up the added sugars and fat.
It’s funny how over the years my own tastes have changed. Some of those time-honored, high fat and sugar holiday treats don’t taste quite as wonderful as they used to taste. So, I have reduced the fat and sugar and/or added more whole grains or fruits and vegetables to old family recipes to improve the taste and health qualities.
But there still are a few recipes in my grandmother’s and mother’s books that only taste right made the way they have always been made — adding what seems like a million calories a bite. I honor our family tradition and enjoy the dish along with favorite memories of holidays past. I just don’t eat those favorites every day.
In 2020, I am hoping that eating healthy will be the norm rather than the exception for more people in our community. It is true that the diets of many people in our region can be more health promoting.
For now, pause to remember those impacted by this year’s natural and man-made disasters and give generously to the food pantries and food banks. Also, remember a loved-one or friend who you are missing this holiday season, take time to enjoy a memory of a special food or beverage you shared with them — with a smile.
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa or enjoy your own special winter holiday.