Serving the public and creating an inclusive and inspiring community are key parts of the EC Scholars motto.
Keeping in line with this creed, the EC Scholars organized a Books that Embrace Race event that raised over $4,200 for children’s books.
“Recognizing the need for change in our local, national and global communities, we decided to start by organizing a fundraiser to purchase and donate children’s books that feature people of color as the protagonists or heroes to help promote positive identity development among youth in Greenville,” said Victoria Chan, senior EC Scholar and public health and psychology double major.
According to senior EC Scholar Tiana Washington, the Black Lives Matter protests and COVID-19 pandemic showed a need in the community.
EC Scholars already had a working partnership with the Jack Minges Unit of the Boys & Girls Club, and the idea for the fundraiser grew out of that partnership. Due to the pandemic, many after-school programs were suspended, and schools were limited or unable to have in-person instruction.
“To help supplement the hard work of teachers, parents, caregivers and community members, the EC Scholars program decided to offer diverse children’s books to promote literacy and cultural competence,” Chan said.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children as young as 6 months old can recognize differences based on race and can begin to internalize racial biases between the ages of 2 and 4.
“There is very little representation that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and other minority children have where they can see themselves as the hero or the teacher,” said Washington, a neuroscience and psychology double major. “This was an excellent way to defy stereotypes, encourage reading, showcase minority creators and uplift minority youth.”
Once the EC Scholars began their GoFundMe page, they worked with Dr. Johna Faulconer in the ECU College of Education to curate a list of books they could purchase. Scholars had decided they would donate books to the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, Little Free Libraries in the Greenville area and the ECU Community School. In addition to the money raised through the fundraiser, READ ENC donated about 300 new books.
“I have never been prouder to be associated with this group of young people,” said Dr. Todd Fraley, Honors College associate dean and EC Scholars program director. “They saw a need in their community, set an aggressive goal and worked together to create positive change.”
The EC Scholars also reached out to their fellow Honors College students for help with promotion and raising money.
“When the Honors College Student Council heard about this endeavor, we thought it was a great idea and wanted to do all that we could to help,” said Jayda Bodine, a sophomore EC Scholar who is the service coordinator on the council. “We came up with the idea to do a virtual 5K in support of the cause. We thought this would be a perfect event that people could do given all the restrictions that were in place at the time due to COVID-19.”
The EC Scholars began distributing books in October with more books on the way. One of their first stops was the ECU Community School. Community School students will be able to take books home for reading assignments outside of class, while some books will stay in classroom libraries.
ECU packs an economic punch
ECU’s annual economic impact across the state exceeds more than $2.5 billion, a 2019 study led by a team of Pirate researchers found.
In total, the university supports more than 27,000 jobs, with nearly 96% of those jobs concentrated in eastern North Carolina.
Conducted by ECU economic professors Meghan Millea and Haiyong Liu and former College of Business director of professional services and research James Kleckley, the study tracked the influence of university-related spending through university operations, student spending, visitor spending, capital expenditures and alumni dividend.
Overall, university operations spending accounted for 71.5% of the university’s total economic impact. University operations spending includes funds for employee salaries and purchases of goods and services to maintain daily operations.
Student spending was second on the list, accounting for 14.6% of total impact, while capital expenditures and visitor spending accounted for 5% each.
“Universities are economic engines,” Millea said. “ECU’s instruction prepares our graduates for careers, expands their minds through enriching programs, and improves their quality of life through its research and creative endeavors. This study quantifies how ECU’s spending on these transformative functions impacts the state and regional economies in terms of output, income and employment.”
The university’s research enterprise provided an $86 million economic output, according to the study, while supporting 912 jobs. ECU researchers have set new benchmarks in productivity over the last five years, reaching a record high $74 million in sponsored program funding in fiscal year 2019.
Additionally, the university has increased its support of Pirate-backed small business ventures, ranging from medical imaging startup companies to student-led graphic arts companies. During the 2019 fiscal year, the university assisted 32 startup companies through the Small Business and Technology Development Center at ECU; supported 29 student-led microenterprises; and helped create or retain 336 small business jobs.
“ECU is often labeled as the engine of growth for the east,” ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said. “There’s no mistaking the university’s direct and indirect impacts on the regional and state economy. We contribute to a talented workforce, we bring students and their expenditures from all across the state to Greenville, we engage in applied research to address important regional challenges, and, most recently, we contribute to landscapes of innovation like Intersect East. When we stay focused on the success of our students and the success of our region, we also maximize our impact. I am very proud of our mission and our economic contributions.”
Overall, ECU’s alumni base of 170,000 accounted for $75.5 million in spending across the state, including $6.3 million in eastern North Carolina.
Data for the report was gathered and analyzed before the coronavirus pandemic. Like many academic institutions across the country, ECU and its economic impact have been affected by the coronavirus.
The full report, along with the research team’s methodology, is available online at go.ecu.edu/economy.