Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... NEUSE RIVER AT KINSTON AFFECTING LENOIR COUNTY. CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON AFFECTING GREENE, PITT AND LENOIR COUNTIES. FOR THE NEUSE RIVER...INCLUDING KINSTON...MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK...INCLUDING HOOKERTON...MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK NEAR HOOKERTON. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM EST SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 8:00 PM EST SATURDAY WAS 16.4 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 18.6 FEET EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 18.0 FEET, HIGHWAY 123 JUST NORTH OF THE BRIDGE IN HOOKERTON FLOODS. WATER THREATENS HOMES ON LOOP ROAD AND FOUR WAY ROAD BETWEEN SNOW HILL AND HOOKERTON, AS WELL AS FURTHER UPSTREAM IN NORTHWEST GREENE COUNTY. * IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET, LOW AREAS ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF SNOW HILL ARE INUNDATED. SEVERAL HOMES ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE CREEK FROM SNOW HILL TO HOOKERTON ARE FLOODED. WIDESPREAD FLOODING OF PROPERTIES NEAR HIGHWAY 58 IN NORTHWEST GREENE COUNTY. A FEW RESIDENCES MAY BE INUNDATED. &&