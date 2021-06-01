Baseball teams in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference control their own destinies as the regular-season enters the final two weeks.
Entering Tuesday’s games, D.H. Conley and South Central sit atop the conference with 7-1 league marks. J.H. Rose is third at 5-3, followed by C.B. Aycock at 5-5, New Bern at 4-6, Southern Wayne at 2-6 and Eastern Wayne at 0-8.
By virtue of its two wins over New Bern last week, South Central is locked in as the league’s 4A representative for the state playoffs.
With four games remaining (two each against Eastern Wayne and South Central), D.H. Conley has a two-game lead over Rose for the 3A bid. The Vikings can wrap up the 3A bid from the conference outright with two more wins. The Rampants have to win three of their final four and hope Conley loses three of four for Rose to tie the Vikings.
Last week, Conley maintained its top spot with a pair of victories over C.B. Aycock, which had just swept Rose the week before. South Central remained even with the Vikings by taking a pair from New Bern on consecutive days, and Rose moved ahead of C.B. Aycock by taking care of Eastern Wayne twice to end a three-game losing skid.
Tuesday’s games feature South Central traveling to Guy Smith Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Rampants, with the rematch set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Winterville.
Conley will look to keep its share of first place with a win at Eastern Wayne (0-8 ECC 3A/4A) at 6 p.m. Those squads will meet at 6 p.m. at Conley on Thursday.
The final week of the regular season will feature a home-and-home series between Conley and South Central, which could determine the overall league champion provided both teams win twice this week. The Vikings play at SCHS at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (June 8) with the rematch set for Conley on Thursday (June 10) at 6 p.m.
Rose finishes its regular season with a home-and-home series against Southern Wayne – June 8 at Rose and June 10 at Southern Wayne.
Conley is the high-scoring team in the conference (78) and best defensive team (having allowed only nine runs). The Vikings enter this week on a five-game win streak.
South Central lost its conference and season opener to C.B. Aycock but has since reeled off eight straight victories, including a run-rule triumph against the Falcons from Pikeville. South Central has outscored opponents 73-17 going into this week’s contests.
Rose is the only team to have beaten Conley and has outscored foes 61-32 entering this week’s games.
Conley, South Central and Rose have a combined 10 of the top 15 hitters in the conference.
For the Vikings, Justin McDonald is first (.519), Dixon Williams is second (.471), and Braeden Murray and Matthew Matthjis are tied for sixth (.414).
South Central is led by Ashton Ross (.469) in third place, followed by Alex Bouche in ninth (.387), and S’Quan Waters (. 375) in 11th. K.J. Chadwick (.364) and Drew Browne (.360) are 13th and 14th, respectively.
Rose has Cole Watkins (.364) in 12th and Ryker Galaska (.357) in 15th entering this week’s games.
Both Conley and South Central have gotten solid pitching thus far this season.
The Falcons’ eight wins are divided among two pitchers – Bouche (4-0 with an 0.58 earned-run average, 34 strikeouts and just three walks) and Baker (4-0 with a 1.18 ERA, 41 strikeouts and 18 walks).
Conley is led on the mound by Evan McLean (5-0 with an 0.66 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 13 walks) and Matthjis (4-1 with an 0.59 ERA, 41 strikeouts and four walks).
Rose’s six victories are divided between Grayson Myrick (3-0, 2.10 ERA, 26 strikeouts, six walks), Lee Watson (2-0, 1.58 ERA, 10 strikeouts, five walks) and Carson Everette (1-1, 6.63 ERA, seven strikeouts, five walks).
Baseball
South Central at J.H. Rose, 7:30 p.m.
D.H. Conley at Eastern Wayne, 6 p.m.
North Pitt at Farmville Central, 6 p.m.
Greene Central at Ayden-Grifton, 7 p.m.
