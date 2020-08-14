With families spending more time at home, messes are on repeat and cleanups are often an hourly routine. At the same time, many households are looking to reduce their environmental impact affordably.
The good news is that saving money and the planet can go hand-in-hand at home. To green up your clean-up and create healthier spaces, consider these tips:
Reduce and reuse
Ditch paper towels for reusable cloths and sponges. Make sure to wash them regularly on the highest heat setting (dishwasher for sponges, washing machine for cloth) to avoid spreading messes around. Your old T-shirts and towels make fantastic reusable cleaning tools. Use old towels on your refillable sweeper mops, and cut T-shirts into large squares to be used as rags and dusting cloths.
Opt for green cleaners
Over 50 percent of people are looking for cleaning products that reduce the number of harsh chemicals their families are exposed to, according to a Lightspeed/Mintel survey. If that describes you, consider solutions working for other consumers, such as Art of Green multipurpose cleaning sprays and wipes. Recently named number one in the Green Cleaning category by Product of the Year USA, the nation’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, these cleaning supplies are as tough on grease and grime as mainstream brands but free of harsh chemicals and cost far less than most green cleaners. They also are safe for use around children and pets, safe for sensitive skin and not tested on animals, making them a good choice at a time when families are looking to cut back expenses and make the switch to more natural products.
“This is the perfect time to take steps toward a greener home,” said Erin Chase, founder of $5 Dinners and Art of Green “cleanfluencer.” “As a busy mom of four boys, it’s the first affordable green cleaning option I’ve tried that actually works.”
To find Art of Green, visit artofgreen.com or purchase at Target.com. Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook for their cleaning tips and tricks.
Foster cleaner air
Skip store-bought air fresheners. Instead, simply boil lemon, cinnamon, cloves or any favorite plant for a natural, lasting aroma.
You can further promote fresh air at home simply by opening windows whenever possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends doing so to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
For a healthy home, prioritize cleaning habits that reduce your environmental impact and limit the harsh chemicals to which your family is exposed.