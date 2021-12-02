MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive through the Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center is working with leaders on its campus and across eastern North Carolina to complete an economic development analysis survey for the local Mount Olive area.
The goal of this project is to inform local leaders about strategies and opportunities to impact economic development in the region. The Agribusiness Center is partnering with NC Growth of The Kenan Center at UNC Chapel Hill for this effort.
The University of Mount Olive is asking everyone who lives and/or works in Mount Olive to complete the survey and share with others that are interested in the future growth and opportunities for the Town of Mount Olive and the surrounding region.
The link to the survey is: https://unc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2o7TE9n9jeysDjw.
For more information or questions regarding the survey, contact Michael English at Michael_English@kenan-flagler.unc.edu or Jessica Wilkinson at Jessica_Wilkinson@kenan-flagler.unc.edu. For questions regarding the Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center, contact Edward Olive at EOlive@umo.edu.