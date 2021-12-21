Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.