The East Carolina baseball team earned a Top 10 ranking in the first preseason national rankings released by Collegiate Baseball.
The Pirates were ranked No. 8 in the publication’s Fabulous 50 preseason poll, released Monday.
The Pirates last season won their second-straight American Athletic Conference regular season title with a league-best 20 wins and went on to host the Greenville Regional for the third consecutive year in 2021.
ECU earned a No. 13 national seed, advanced to the Vanderbilt Super Regional and finished ranked in all six national polls — Collegiate Baseball (No. 12), D1Baseball (12), Perfect Game (12), Baseball America (13), NCBWA (13) and USA Today (13) — in 2021 after posting a 44-17 overall record.
Texas was ranked No. 1, with Vanderbilt, LSU, Texas Tech and Stanford rounding out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Oklahoma State were also ranked ahead of the Pirates.
Joining ECU in the preseason poll are 2022 opponents North Carolina (No. 25), N.C. State (No. 27), Duke (No. 28), Campbell (No. 29), Michigan (No. 30), Maryland (No. 38) and Old Dominion (No. 49).
ECU opens the 2022 season on Feb. 18, hosting a weekend series against Bryant University.