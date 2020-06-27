East Carolina University’s fourth annual Pirate Nation Gives raised more than $3.1 million on Wednesday including a $1.8 million commitment that will largely support the School of Business.
The university announced on Friday that the one-day, social media-driven effort surpassed last year’s total of $805,000 and exceeded its initial goal of $1 million.
It brought alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents and friends together to support worthy university causes, a news release said. Fundraising priorities for this year’s effort included Beacon scholarships, athletics scholarships and the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center.
“Thank you for caring so deeply and being an important part of Pirate Nation,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said in a news release. “Every gift supports our resilient students, faculty and researchers who are making a positive impact in North Carolina and beyond. It was a different day than we initially planned, but your generosity has made this the most successful Pirate Nation Gives yet.”
The largest gift of the day was a $1.8 million commitment from an anonymous faculty member. Nearly $1.1 million will support accounting faculty recruitment and retention — among the largest gifts ever for the College of Business.
“Inspired, knowledgeable, caring faculty are the backbone of our college. The $1.1 million anonymous planned gift will allow us to attract and retain top-notch faculty, influencing thousands of students throughout their careers,” Dean Paul Schwager said.
The remaining $720,000 of the gift will be directed to the Students’ Treasure Chest, a student-led group that supports students’ immediate needs, including financial hardships caused by COVID-19.
Other gifts made during Pirate Nation Gives included:
More than $41,000 for Beacon scholarships, with $25,000 from the Harold H. Bate Foundation. The scholarships provide $1,000 for up to 500 students each fall.
Peel grew up in Martin County and is a supporter of numerous scholarships and the namesake of the Dr. Jesse R. Peel Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) Center.
“The purpose of the new program is to provide rural educators across the state with professional development in areas of equity, social justice, diversity and inclusion,” Peel said. “I feel the social upheaval in our country currently makes this an incredibly vital initiative.”
For more information about ECU’s Day of Giving and a full list of champion donors, visit ecu.edu/piratenationgives.