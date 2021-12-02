The COVID-19 pandemic impacted every college basketball program across America, and every player on ECU’s team felt the brunt of it at some point or another during the year.
But no one seemed to be hampered more by the virus than guard Tristen Newton.
After averaging 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a freshman in 2019-20, Newton saw most of his numbers dip pretty dramatically in Year 2 at ECU.
Sure, some may be chalked up to the typical “sophomore slump,” but Newton never seemed to find a true rhythm in 2021-22.
Newton missed more than a month — from the Tulane game on Dec. 22, 2020 until Jan 24, 2021 against Memphis — due to COVID protocols he endured last season.
After his return, Newton struggled with conditioning and shooting. He shot only 45 percent or greater in a game one time over his final nine contests, and he made multiple 3-pointers just once.
The El Paso, Texas, native admitted he fell out of shape during last year’s absence, and he never fully recovered. He also had a knee injury he dealt with throughout the second half of the year.
“I’m really looking forward to normalcy,” Newton said. “I feel like I was doing very well before I got COVID, and I got COVID and just gained too much weight. It was just bad from there. But this is a new start. Hopefully we do well this year.”
from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point range as a freshman, but those numbers dipped to 34.8 percent and 26.2 percent, respectively, as a sophomore.
Newton also averaged only 8.7 points per game, which was a drop of more than two points from the year prior.
“I think he had a weird year last year,” ECU head coach Joe Dooley said. “I thought he got off to a decent start last year. Then coming out of COVID protocol, essentially he got hurt.
“He put on some weight during COVID, hurt his knee, and he probably lost some confidence a little bit. We had the second shutdown and we didn’t get in the gym much. I think he will bounce back. He worked hard, went home with his dad and his brother, and he’s worked hard since he’s been back with us.”
Despite last year’s shooting struggles, Newton still excelled in the floor game. The 6-foot-5 guard ran both the point and played off the ball. He had 72 assists to 38 turnovers.
Likely to start this season at the point or at the two, Newton is one of five returners from last year’s team and one of the few experienced players coming back under Dooley.
“It’s crazy,” Newton said. “It goes by real quick. It seems like it was yesterday that I was a freshman and starting my first game. It goes by quick, so we have to make the best out of this.”
With eight new scholarship players into the program, Newton has been challenged by the coaching staff to increase both his vocal leadership and consistent approach on a daily basis on and off the court.
“Definitely leadership, I feel like I need to step up in that role,” Newton said.
“These freshmen, I feel like I can help them out a lot. And definitely consistency as well.
“Last year was an up and down year. I feel like if I get consistent, I can be an all-conference type player.”