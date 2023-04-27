A group of Honors College students sought to make fashion more sustainable by creating a pop-up thrift shop on East Carolina University’s campus.
“Our group was brought together by a global issue interest of environmental sustainability,” said Tia Shum, marketing major and honors student. “As we brainstormed for future pitches, we noticed that ECU did not have anything on campus that was a donation clothing store or thrift store. When we thought of that unique idea, the ‘Pirate Swap’ was born.”
As part of their first year honors colloquia class, students were tasked with seeking solutions to social and cultural problems on a smaller scale. While Pirate Swap originally started as a group of six — Blair Beaulieu, Macie Burcham, Lauren Garcia, Lawrence Newkirk, Shum and Anna Thomas — they quickly decided to partner with others interested in sustainability efforts.
“Since I was little, I’ve been going thrifting with my mom, and then it was something I bonded over with friends once I came to college, as something I enjoyed doing,” said Brielle Herlein, current Pirate Swap president and theatre arts major. “When I heard there was a group trying to get a thrift store on campus, I was like ‘Me, me, me! I want to join!’ It’s a really accessible way for people to get involved with sustainability.”
Pirate Swap found a mentor and advisor in Chad Carwein, the university’s sustainability manager. The group worked with him from the beginning, learning about how fast fashion is damaging the environment.
“I think their original goal was to try and combat fast fashion and how the fashion industry, especially over the last 20 to 25 years, has really gone to seasonal wardrobes,” Carwein said. “I showed them an example that I learned about at a recent conference I attended at Coastal Carolina down in Myrtle Beach of a really successful pop-up thrift store model.”
The group held its third pop-up event during the university’s Earth Day festival on April 21. Prior to the event, they set up donation bins across campus and at a local apartment complex, The Jolly Roger. Part of the proceeds from previous sales went toward purchasing the branded donation bins. The profits not only helped with organizational needs, but also support the creation of new sustainability groups.
“Chad told us that whatever funding we contribute, he would put toward other up-and-coming clubs,” Herlein said. “We’re hoping that other new sustainability organizations will find it easier to get started because of this money that we’re putting into the fund.”
The group credits Carwein for helping them along the path of success.
“He’s such a champion of the Honors College groups,” Herlein said. “He’s a great mentor to all of these students who have all these ideas and are kind of scattered. He’s really great at getting a team to focus up and do what they need to do to move forward with their mission.”
The group has begun the process to ensure that Pirate Swap continues even after they graduate. Recently, they became an official club and will begin outreach this summer for meetings and growing the organization in the fall semester.
Pirate Swap’s effect on campus hasn’t gone unnoticed by the larger ECU community. During this year’s Student Engagement Awards ceremony, the organization took home the Outstanding New Organization of the Year award.
“It seems as if students are very passionate about thrifting, and professors are interested in helping sustainability on campus,” Shum said. “The amazing thing about this small project that started with just an idea is that it brings the ECU community together. It brings new styles to students, saving clothing waste, and most importantly, making a positive impact toward environmental sustainability as a college.”
Rogers recognized for service to educational organizations
ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers was recognized for his service to the American Council on Education (ACE) and other educational organizations during the annual meeting of the National Association of Presidential Assistants in Higher Education (NAPAHE) in Washington, D.C.
Rogers received the 2022 NAPAHE Award for Professional Achievement, which was created in 2006 to highlight the success and recognize the contributions of former presidential assistants in the field of higher education.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized by this organization,” Rogers said. “In the rapidly changing landscape of higher education, NAPAHE provides not only support for professionals in the field, but also an opportunity to meet each other, work together and discuss ideas and best practices that benefit our institutions and our students.”
Kathryn Enke, senior advisor for leadership, strategy and governance for the American Association of Colleges and Universities, was the previous recipient of the award and nominated Rogers. In presenting the award she noted Rogers’ service as a policy analyst and chief of staff at ECU prior to his homecoming as chancellor in 2021. Before joining ECU, Rogers served as vice president and chief of staff for the American Council on Education, where Enke said he worked to advance the relationship between ACE and NAPAHE.
“NAPAHE was established to enhance the profession of people who support higher education’s leaders, and Dr. Rogers’ leadership journey provides a laudable example of the ongoing professionalization of our role and the value of NAPAHE’s programs, networking and information resources,” she said.
EC Scholars to participate in UNC System program
A pair of ECU EC Scholars have been selected to participate in the Marian Drane Graham Scholars Program with the UNC System.
Starting this summer, rising senior Aurora Shafer and rising junior Tierney Reardon will work to further their knowledge of how higher education impacts North Carolina. The eight-week immersive and experiential program will allow Shafer and Reardon to develop leadership skills and better understand key issues facing public higher education.
Shafer, who is from Orlando, Florida, is pursuing an entrepreneurship degree from the Miller School of Entrepreneurship. She plans a minor in disability studies from the College of Education to go along with her entrepreneurship degree.
Reardon is pursuing dual majors and a minor in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences: a Bachelor of Science degree in political science, a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and a minor in religious studies.
Shafer and Reardon will be mentored by UNC System leadership, spend time in system offices, travel to UNC campuses, and visit with key policy leaders and elected officials in North Carolina and Washington, D.C.