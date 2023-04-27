A group of Honors College students sought to make fashion more sustainable by creating a pop-up thrift shop on East Carolina University’s campus.

“Our group was brought together by a global issue interest of environmental sustainability,” said Tia Shum, marketing major and honors student. “As we brainstormed for future pitches, we noticed that ECU did not have anything on campus that was a donation clothing store or thrift store. When we thought of that unique idea, the ‘Pirate Swap’ was born.”