East Carolina University’s Jami Leibowitz, associate director of global affairs, has received a Fulbright U.S. Global Scholar Program award from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
She will visit three countries in the coming semesters, developing connections and opportunities for high-impact international education through virtual exchange.
Leibowitz serves as chair of an organization called Global Partners in Education, based at ECU, which has more than 49 partner institutions in 31 countries.
“We want to provide students both here and at our partner institutions with opportunities to build intercultural skills, communication and collaboration by working directly and having direct experience with international students,” Leibowitz said.
By connecting virtually with students in other countries using ECU’s global classrooms, the program provides an international experience for students who might not be able to study abroad and allows them to connect with students in places that aren’t likely study abroad destinations.
Leibowitz said the ability to collaborate with students from other cultures, building an understanding of cultural differences, is an important skill in an increasingly connected world. Many students come in as freshmen and may have never left eastern North Carolina, she said.
“They don’t know what to expect and have all these stereotypes and ideas about people from around the world. And they come in, they’re quiet, they’re shy, they’re uncomfortable,” she said. “And over the semester, they just blossom.
“They’re interested and curious about the people on the other side, and it expands beyond just the people that we’re working with. … It really does help them to prepare regardless of whether they stay in Greenville, or move to New York or live in Shanghai. They need those skills because they’re going to be working with diverse people, even back in their own neighborhoods.”
Through her work with virtual exchange programs around the world, Leibowitz realized that there were certain regions and groups that were underrepresented. Through the Fulbright U.S. Global Scholar Program, she will visit host institutions in three countries — Indonesia, Namibia and Kazakhstan — spending two months in each country to help them build the capacity for virtual exchange.
This fall, she’ll be at Universitas Airlangga in Surabaya, Indonesia.
“I’ll be working with Ewa Silver’s class in history,” Leibowitz said. “She’ll be the instructor here, and I’ll be the instructor in Indonesia. … We’ll agree on what we’re going to talk about, and we work together to define how that goes.”
In the spring she’ll work with the Namibian University of Science and Technology in Windhoek, Namibia, and next fall she’ll visit Yessenov University in Aktau, Kazakhstan. In addition to leading the collaboration between classes at ECU and the host institutions, she will run workshops on virtual exchange and help familiarize their faculty with the program.
During the trips, Leibowitz said she’s also excited to see firsthand what other institutions are doing with technology and international education.
“Dr. Leibowitz’s work through Global Partners in Education is a great example of ECU’s commitment to providing unique and impactful educational experiences to our students,” Chancellor Philip Rogers said. “This prestigious award serves as recognition of that effort, and her project to develop new partnerships within the program will help elevate the perception of ECU on the global stage.”
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world.
Researchers find possible link between COVID-19, Parkinson’s disease
A team of scientists led by researchers from ECU’s Brody School of Medicine has identified another problem stemming from COVID-19 infections — the potential for greater risk of Parkinson’s disease.
The ECU contingent of researchers — Dr. Jeffrey Eells, Dr. Shaw Akula, Dr. Srinivas Sriramula and Dr. Dorcas O’Rourke — were joined by Dr. Rich Smeyne from Thomas Jefferson University and Dr. Pete Schmidt from New York University in a study of how COVID-19 infections could increase the likelihood of developing Parkinson’s disease.
Through studying pre-clinical models that had recovered from COVID-19 exposure, the research team determined that the subjects were more sensitive to the effects of a Parkinson’s disease-inducing toxin. The models that showed Parkinson’s-like brain disruption were infected with COVID-19, but did not get noticeably ill, much in the way that most humans infected with COVID-19 may have felt sick but did not need to be hospitalized.
“I think this model represents people that are more susceptible to the virus infections. The subjects that we used got infected, because they have antibodies to the virus, but they weren’t really sick,” said Eells, associate professor of anatomy and cell biology.
The team’s results reflect similar findings from an analysis of nearly one million Danish health records that found COVID-19 patients were more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, as well as Alzheimer’s disease, stroke and bleeding in the brain. Cases of Parkinson’s, or related conditions, following positive testing for COVID-19 have also been reported in Israel, Spain and Italy.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eells began to consider the long-term consequences of the new virus. Eells and his team secured a portion of the CARES Act funding that ECU received from the North Carolina General Assembly in 2020 and began work in February 2021, with the study results published in the fall of that year.
“We’re seeing a lot of long-COVID patients now who are still having symptoms six months, a year or two years out after being infected. But there’s also the potential that those infections could have consequences later on in life,” Eells said. “It’s going to be five to 10 years before we have any of this epidemiological data to say ‘yes, it does increase risk for neurological disorders or neurodegenerative disorders.’”
Eells and his team suggest that flu and COVID-19 share a common trait — they increase the inflammatory response within the body, which may prompt the brain to release proteins to fight the initial infections. These proteins — proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines — are thought to set the conditions for further damage to the nervous system. The 1918 influenza pandemic was associated with an increased rate of Parkinson’s disease, and influenza infections causing hospitalization that have been shown to elevate the risk for developing Parkinson’s.
The authors of the ECU-led study suggest that COVID-19 could have a significant impact on society if those infected do end up more susceptible to Parkinson’s disease, creating the possibility of “a substantial burden on patients, families and society” in the coming years and decades.