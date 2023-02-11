Whether it was a United States Army captain speaking to a ROTC cadet about career aspirations, East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston discussing team chemistry, or kinesiology instructor Patrick Rider analyzing the impact of wearing a military backpack, a group of military, faculty and athletics personnel gathered for a range of dynamic conversations.

Despite the versatility in topics — stress, leadership, neurons, recruiting, injuries — participants learned from each other no matter their rank or area of expertise.