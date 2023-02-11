Whether it was a United States Army captain speaking to a ROTC cadet about career aspirations, East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston discussing team chemistry, or kinesiology instructor Patrick Rider analyzing the impact of wearing a military backpack, a group of military, faculty and athletics personnel gathered for a range of dynamic conversations.
Despite the versatility in topics — stress, leadership, neurons, recruiting, injuries — participants learned from each other no matter their rank or area of expertise.
This opportunity was made possible when the Department of Kinesiology in the College of Health and Human Performance and Army ROTC recently hosted the 112th Special Operations Signal Battalion (Airborne) from Fort Bragg.
“We’re going to move up the ranks one day, but I think it shows that they care about what you want to do as a person,” said ROTC cadet Abbey Drye after a small-group Q&A session with battalion members. “I’m pushing to try to get the job I want. This showed that they cared enough to share what we should do or need to do and to get on certain points and tips. They want you to be the best.”
ECU Athletics representatives assisted in the one-day visit, organized by kinesiology assistant professor Christine Habeeb and Army ROTC Lt. Col. Josh Aeschliman.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect from the day, but I feel like I learned just as much as our visitors learned,” said Habeeb, who has a doctorate in sport psychology and is director of the Optimizing Psychology in Team Performance Settings research lab in Minges Coliseum. “It was fun to be brought out of my research silo that focuses on athlete confidence.
“Each faculty member who supported the day did a great job in showcasing and applying their work for an Army setting. Coaches were opening up about their realities and that seemed to resonate a lot, too. My goal was to build a relationship with Army leaders. I think the day opened up more connections than I thought were possible. This relationship is something I hope we continue to maintain in the future.”
Rider, along with faculty members Zac Domire and Nicholas Murray, set up demonstrations and talked with Army representatives about applications.
Rider focused on video analysis of muscle usage and specific movements. Murray was in the Visual Motor Lab, and he emphasized why he and colleagues study the long-term impact of head injuries. Virtual reality tasks and tracking eye movement help Murray stress that “movements are decisions,” whether made by an athlete or someone in a military population.
Operations Sgt. Maj. Jessica Alicea-Cavezza said some of Murray’s demonstrations piqued her interest because it led her to think more about her medical history.
“It’s just crazy what we put our bodies through,” she said. “We should have some type of testing or a consistent way of assessing and evaluating our bodies and finding ways to improve and maintain performance.”
Houston was joined by ECU head women’s soccer coach Gary Higgins, track and field assistant coach Udon Cheek, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Dennis Wilson. There also were psychology and coaching sessions led by Habeeb and Tom Raedeke, professor and director of graduate studies in the Department of Kinesiology.
The quartet of Pirate coaches fielded questions ranging from the management of star players to the impact of injuries, recruiting strategy and the importance of player leadership.
“A big thing, I think, is trying to get everybody to buy in to what the commitment and what the goal of the team is,” Houston said. “I think teamwork is so important.”
The day ended with a special opportunity for Army ROTC cadets to learn from members of the 112th Special Operations Signal Battalion (Airborne). Groups of cadets rotated in a classroom setting, engaging in an open forum to ask questions to the Army leaders.
Farm-to-clinic program helps nutrition initiative
ECU students are all in for experiential learning opportunities, especially when it comes to the farm to clinic program in the College of Allied Health Sciences’ Department of Nutrition Science.
“We love fruits and vegetables. You might have met a few of them tonight,” Lauren Sastre, assistant professor and registered dietitian nutritionist in allied health sciences, said during the Farm to Clinic (F2C) impact celebration, referencing students dressed as colorful produce. “We love what we do, and I hope it has shown through tonight.”
The celebration was the first public opportunity to showcase the program and the partners supporting the effort.
Sastre founded the F2C initiative in 2019. Sastre and students connect underserved and under-resourced patients with healthful food and nutrition, lifestyle and culinary medicine programming to address chronic disease-related disparities, focusing on Type 2 diabetes.
During the event, guests were treated to vegetarian recipes cooked and served by students at edible education kitchen kiosks and informed about the students’ health coaching experiences and hands-on learning they receive in the F2C program.
The program’s success thus far results from work by ECU students and support from campus and community partners. New support from the Food Lion Feeds initiative and Move For Hunger will propel growth and continued outreach in eastern North Carolina, Sastre said. Food Lion is providing a mobile teaching kitchen, which is expected to be on the road with ECU in the spring.
Move For Hunger has supported the initiative by donating a large cold container to ensure adequate storage for fruits and vegetables obtained in collaboration with the Society of St. Andrew.
According to Sastre, student involvement and impact are key to every program aspect. Nearly five dozen ECU students have completed related internships, practicums and field experiences since 2019.
In the clinic communities, daily physical activity has increased through the program, patients have shown a decrease in A1C blood sugar levels, food literacy has increased, and more than 50,000 pounds of fresh produce has been recovered from North Carolina fields each year.
Additional external partners recognized during the evening for supporting F2C included the Duke Endowment, the Society of St. Andrew, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.