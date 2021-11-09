East Carolina survived an at-times ugly basketball opener on Tuesday night, legging out a 70-62 win over South Carolina State at home.
The visiting Bulldogs wouldn’t go away in the second half, trimming the Pirate lead to two points, 46-44, with 15:04 remaining in the game, and then again at 60-58 with 4:30 to play.
But ECU (1-0) iced the game from the free throw line and finished the night on a 10-4 run.
“I wasn’t very impressed by what we did tonight. We didn’t play like we were capable of and it’s just disappointing,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said. “Some of that is attributed to South Carolina State’s efforts, but we did some things I haven’t seen all preseason, which was a little concerning.”
The Pirates finished with a quartet of double-digit scorers, led by 18 from JJ Miles, and they also got double-doubles from Vance Jackson (12 points, 13 rebounds) and Brandon Johnson (11 pts., 13 reb.). Tristen Newton added 15 points in the win.
South Carolina State got 15 points from Cameron Jones and 11 from TJ Madlock.
Miles scored on a late fast break to make it a 66-60 game, and Newton was 4-for-4 from the line in the dying minutes to finally put away the Bulldogs (0-1).
“We played well in transition in spurts, but I was more concerned about the way we guarded in transition,” Dooley said. “We gave up seven layups (in the first half), and that’s a drill we do every day. We were sort of caught a little bit off guard. I don’t know if it was their speed or our lack of getting back and corralling the ball ... at one point, they were shooting 58 percent.”
Led by Miles’ 14 points and 4-of-8 shooting from behind the arc, ECU battled out of multiple early deficits to lead 42-34 at the half.
The lead changed hands seven times in the first 20 minutes, but when Miles connected on a 3 from the right corner for a 33-31 Pirate lead with 5:36 left in the half, the ECU never looked back again, or at least never gave away the lead again.
Miles hit another long ball 25 seconds later for a 36-31 edge and the Pirates finished the half on a 12-4 run. Earlier in the half, it took a 7-0 ECU scoring surge to climb out of an 18-11 deficit.
Also for ECU, Johnson pulled in six rebounds in the first half and Tremont Robinson-White dished out a game’s worth of assists with seven before finishing the game with nine.
S.C. State jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the game, and the Pirates didn’t score their first basket of the new season until Jackson leaned inside for two nearly four minutes into the game.
ECU hosts Canisius on Friday night and Western Carolina on Sunday.