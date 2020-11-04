East Carolina’s basketball season is scheduled to begin at a tournament in Fort Myers, Fla., including a game on Thanksgiving day.
ECU is one of eight teams set for the Gulf Coast Showcase tourney Nov. 25-27 at Hertz Arena, which will not have general fan access for games and tickets will not be available to the general public. A limited number of “spectator credentials” will be supplied to each team in conjunction with established COVID-19 protocols.
The Pirates’ first game is Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. versus Indiana State.
“We have built (the tournament) with the health and safety of our teams first and foremost in mind,” said Brooks Downing, President of bdG Sports. “We have instituted a comprehensive safety plan with the focus on our three pillars of the host resort, game venue and ground transportation. Our partners at Hertz Arena, FGCU, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, Naples Tours and Transportation, Summit One Source, which provides our testing, and Loop Insights, which provides contact tracing, have all bought-in from Day 1 how important it is that we do this right, and in a manner which protects the players and coaches as best we can.”
After opening against the Sycamores, ECU will face either Austin Peay or Omaha on Thanksgiving day before closing out the tournament against one of the other four teams on the opposite side of the bracket: Abilene Christian, Akron, East Tennessee State and Middle Tennessee State.
East Carolina and Indiana State haven’t played since 1978, when No. 16 ISU beat the Pirates 102-79 in Greenville.